Biden says California AG who tried to force pro-life centers to promote abortion would be his HHS chief

December 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the latest indication of a possible Biden administration’s hard-left direction, former Vice President Joe Biden has tapped California’s extremely pro-abortion Democrat Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as his Secretary of Health and Human Services, should he take control of the White House.

Via his buildbackbetter.gov “transition” website, Biden announced Becerra’s selection amid a group of health policy picks “that looks like America and brings together leaders with deep experience in public health, government, and crisis management,” which will ostensibly devote a “laser-focus on bringing COVID-19 under control” and “help fulfill the President-elect’s vision of making health care a right — not a privilege — for all Americans.”

“The Department of Health and Human Services should not be run by a radical activist who puts his friends in the abortion lobby first, over the needs of women,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America (SFLA). The Susan B. Anthony List’s Marjorie Dannenfelser noted that when he was a congressman, Becerra “even voted in favor of partial-birth abortion.”

Biden’s plan for tackling the virus did not differ significantly from actions taken by the Trump administration, with the biggest exception being Biden’s emphasis on urging Americans to wear masks and urging governors to force them to do so. Becerra’s selection does, however, indicate that Biden’s federal health apparatus would take a hardline stance for abortion and against religious and conscience rights.

As attorney general of the Golden State, Becerra was responsible for enforcing draconian restrictions on religious assembly in the name of containing COVID-19, and has joined other Democrat officials across the country in using the pandemic as a justification to demand abortion pills be approved for unsupervised home use.

Becerra has also shown a marked hostility to Americans who follow Judeo-Christian teaching on matters such as abortion and homosexuality, from forcing churches to subsidize elective abortions in health insurance, to forcing pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise abortion resources, to refusing to fund state employees’ travel to South Carolina in protest of its law protecting adoption agencies that insist on giving children both a mother and a father.

Such views align closely with those of Biden, who has been falsely described as a “moderate” Democrat despite supporting effectively-unlimited abortion at taxpayer expense and comprehensive recognition and accomodation of homosexuality and gender fluidity at the expense of religious or conscience rights, despite his stated faith affiliation.

“If Becerra is nominated by Biden as Secretary of Health and Human Services – and that’s a big ‘if’ at this point – Operation Rescue will aggressively oppose his nomination,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue. “Becerra will be a puppet for Planned Parenthood, and will gladly implement all of the Biden-Harris campaign promises to the Abortion Cartel to protect and expand abortion nationwide. That cannot be allowed to happen.”

However, Newman said he is hopeful Biden won’t gain control of the White House.

“At this point, Biden choosing cabinet members is like a sports fan filling a roster in Fantasy Football. It is meaningless,” he commented. “This election is still being contested in six swing states, and the Electoral College still has yet to vote. I believe strongly that the massive evidence of election fraud we have seen presented over the past weeks should be more than enough to award the Presidential contest to the rightful winner, President Donald J. Trump, barring further corrupt acts by election officials.”

“Biden’s selection of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for Secretary of Health and Human services solidifies the fact that his administration [would] be the most anti-life regime in American history,” said National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) President Thomas Glessner. “Along with the vice presidency of Kamala Harris, Mr. Becerra's appointment guarantees that Biden's administration will harbor a particular hostility toward the life-saving work of pregnancy centers nationwide.”

Glessner explained, “In 2015, Harris – then California’s attorney general – worked diligently with Becerra to pass legislation that unconstitutionally targeted pro-life pregnancy centers. Harris and Becerra suffered a resounding defeat in such efforts at the United States Supreme Court in NIFLA v. Becerra.”

Last month, Biden announced that Ron Klain, a self-described “soldier in [NARAL’s] army,” would serve as his White House Chief of Staff.

Pro-life Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) tweeted his opposition to Becerra, noting Becerra has “spent his career attacking pro-life Americans.”