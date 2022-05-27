Biden White House condemns Oklahoma pro-life law, calls abortion a ‘fundamental right’

'The President believes that women have the fundamental right to make their own reproductive health choices,' press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s press secretary slammed Oklahoma’s pro-life law banning abortions on Thursday, claiming it was put in place by “ultra-MAGA officials.”

“Yesterday afternoon, the governor of Oklahoma signed into law the most extreme piece of legislation to undo a woman’s fundamental right to make her own reproductive choices since Roe became law,” Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lamented. “This law will go into effect immediately.”

On Wednesday, Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a measure the press is calling the strictest abortion ban in the nation, on top of other tough pro-life laws that could take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

HB 4327 bans any procedure that “cause[s] the death of an unborn child” except in cases of rape, incest, or to save a mother’s life. Like the Texas Heartbeat Act, it would be enforced via civil suits brought by Oklahoma residents, punishable by at least $10,000 per abortion.

“This law is the latest in a growing effort by ultra-MAGA officials across the country to roll back freedoms that should not be taken for granted,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and it is under serious threat.”

The leaked opinion draft report that could overturn Roe v. Wade has struck fear into the hearts of those who support the murder of unborn children. They also worry that same-sex marriage will be outlawed next.

“They are starting with reproductive rights, but the attack on our fundamental rights, including the right to contraception and marriage equality, is growing,” she added. “And these rights are increasingly at risk.”

“The President believes that women have the fundamental right to make their own reproductive health choices, and he and the vice president and the entire administration are committing to protecting these constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms,” Jean-Pierre said, neglecting to mention protection of the rights of the unborn babies.

Ironically, she continued to address the recent food shortage, promising that the Department of Agriculture is working to “strengthen food supply chains, increase competition in the meat processing sector, and lower prices for American consumers.”

One of the main shortages was baby formula, with over 40% of products out of stock nationwide, leaving American families worried about how to feed their babies.

