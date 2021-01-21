Biden press secretary dodges abortion question, touts boss as a ‘devout Catholic’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — At the inaugural press briefing of the Biden White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions about abortion and instead touted her new boss as a “devout Catholic” who “attends Church regularly.”

The brief exchange took place in the White House press room when an EWTN reporter asked Psaki about the new administration’s intentions regarding the Hyde Amendment, which prevents most federal taxpayer dollars from being spent on abortions, and the Mexico City Policy, which blocks federal funding for abortions overseas.

Despite the fact that both issues are of supreme interest to tens of millions of Americans who recognize the humanity and dignity of unborn children, Psaki quickly changed the subject, seeming to hope that making an appeal to Joe Biden’s reported Catholicism would allay concerns.

“I think we’ll have more to say on the Mexico City Policy in the coming days,” began Psaki, “but I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic, and somebody who attends church regularly.”

“He started his day attending church with his family this morning,” said Psaki, “but I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

“Is supposedly being a ‘devout Catholic’ somehow going to exonerate and justify the President in supporting and implementing policies that lead to the killing of the unborn?” asked Catholic Sat on Twitter.

“Just a bizarre way to answer the question,” declared the Catholic news blog based in Europe, subsequently noting, “Press Secretary Jen Psaki completely deflects the abortion question.”

“Jen Psaki spins out of Hyde Amdt. & Mexico City question by saying Pres. Biden is a ‘devout Catholic,’” tweeted America Rising Executive Director Cassie Smedile.

“Either Pres. Biden is about to be a very pro-Life President or Jen Psaki (and basically everyone else) needs to stop referring to him as a ‘devout Catholic’…!” added Smedile.

Archbishop José Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, pointed out yesterday “that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”

Hyde Amendment

During his long tenure on Capitol Hill, Joe Biden supported the Hyde Amendment, but pivoted on the issue as he sought the 2020 Democratic nomination for the presidency.

Biden formally renounced his past support for restricting taxpayer abortion funding via the Hyde Amendment in June 2019 after drawing the ire of Planned Parenthood and NARAL. Biden’s about-face occurred as he faced criticism from his Democrat primary competitors, all of whom were working to stake out the most pro-abortion stance possible.

Mexico City Policy

One of Donald Trump’s first acts as President in January 2017 was to reinstate and expand the pro-life Mexico City Policy banning government funding of foreign pro-abortion groups.

The Biden regime has clearly signaled it will reverse the Trump administration policy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, now working in concert with the Biden White House, assured the World Health Organization’s executive board that Biden will soon revoke the Mexico City Policy “as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.”

“It’s no surprise; the policy first instituted by Reagan has been ping-ponging on and off depending on which party holds the White House,” noted NPR’s Sarah McMammon.

“Reversing it is the kind of action abortion rights advocates are expecting Biden to take soon to reverse Trump abortion/repro rights policies,” she added.