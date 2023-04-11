Biden press secretary says red states protecting children from gender mutilation is ‘awful’

The Biden administration is taking every opportunity to signal its absolutist stance on ‘transitioning’ children.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared Friday that states passing laws to prohibit surgical and chemical “gender transitioning” of minors is “awful news,” reiterating the Biden administration’s absolute support for the practice.

“More than fifty percent of transgender youth in the U.S., which is estimated to be more than 150,000 kids, live in states in which transgender youth have lost access to or are at risk of losing access to gender-affirming care,” Jean-Pierre said during a White House press briefing. “Look, this is awful news, we’ll be very clear about that. LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They will fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back.”

KJP: It's "awful news" when states ban sex change surgeries for minors. "LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back." pic.twitter.com/sUVhpBBhYR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2023

The press secretary’s comments follow President Joe Biden calling such laws, which require young people to reach adulthood before consenting to making severe life-altering changes to their bodies, “discriminatory” and “terrifying,” the White House hosting a roundtable on “affirming transgender kids,” and Jean-Pierre declaring that the administration’s “hearts go out to the trans community” in the wake of one of the “trans community’s” members murdering six Christians at a private school in Nashville.

Despite framing themselves as standing up for the health, safety, and dignity of children struggling with gender dysphoria, evidence indicates that “affirming” a child’s confusion about his or her biological sex carries severe harms.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

The issue is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself after trying to live as a man for three years.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their true sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject.

Yet in April 2022, the Biden administration issued documents through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Office of Population Affairs and HHS Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network endorsing “gender-affirming care” for “transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents.” That month, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that “every major medical association agrees that gender-affirming health care for transgender kids is the best practice and potentially life-saving.”

Last December, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra submitted written answers to Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) stating that HHS “is focused on ensuring that care is not stigmatized or denied based on a youth’s gender identity as consistent with the law,” reiterating that “medical, surgical, mental health and non-medical” procedures to “affirm” patients’ gender dysphoria are “supportive form[s] of health care” by “aligning their outward, physical traits with their gender identity,” that “all children and adults” should be afforded these “treatments,” and declaring that “[p]ayers, both public and private, should cover” them. Becerra refused to disavow that stance in congressional testimony in March.

Most recently, the Biden Department of Education announced that it will be requiring schools to recognize individuals by their preferred “gender identity” for the purposes of participation in sex-specific athletic programs in order to qualify for federal Title IX money.

