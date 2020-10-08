Biden promises ‘nationwide mask mandates’ if elected

Saying that he “won’t waste time getting this virus under control,” he also promised to make testing for the coronavirus “regular, reliable, and free” and that he would “accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines.”

In August, Biden told reporters, “Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months, at a minimum,” and urged governors throughout the country to mandate this policy. In a September 6 interview Biden said that he did not think a federal mask mandate would be constitutional. “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government could issue such a mandate. I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn’t issue a mandate,” he said.