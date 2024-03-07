Biden promises to ‘restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land’ in State of the Union address

'Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America,' taunted the Democrat president incumbent.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden called on the “power of women” to help restore Roe v. Wade and abortion-on-demand during his annual State of the Union address before Congress on Thursday evening.

“In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court majority wrote ‘Women are not without electoral or political power.’ No kidding,” Biden said. “Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and we’ll win again in 2024.”

If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” he declared.

Biden has repeatedly called for codifying abortion-on-demand in federal law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, allowing states to decide their own abortion laws for the first time in half a century. The current prevailing proposal to do so, the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act, would actually go far beyond Roe and make it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws. For the WHPA to stand a chance, Biden would have to be reelected this fall, expand Democrats’ Senate majority, and retake the U.S. House of Representatives.

Biden invoked the story of Kate Cox, a Texas woman at the heart of a recent media narrative intended to discredit pro-life laws, who First Lady Jill Biden invited to attend the State of the Union as a special guest. Cox sought an abortion past 20 weeks because her child had Trisomy 18, which sometimes requires a cesarean section or induction delivery, which she claimed could have threatened her life and future fertility. Texas law actually would have allowed an abortion if Cox’s pregnancy ever actually became such a threat, yet the abortion lobby and its allies used her story to falsely paint pro-life protections as dangerous and cruel. Cox ultimately went out of state to abort her child.

Democrat Rep. Colin Allred of Texas doubled down on that narrative by inviting as his State of the Union guest Austin Dennard, a Dallas OB-GYN who also sued Texas over its pro-life law before going out of state to abort her child with anencephaly.

Another guest of Mrs. Biden was Latorya Beasley, an Alabama woman whose scheduled in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment was put on hold when the Alabama Supreme Court recognized that frozen human embryos are children in a wrongful death lawsuit. That ruling did not touch IVF’s legality; clinics in the state halted on their own to determine whether it had any implications for them, and the state legislature quickly moved to guarantee its continued legality. Yet Democrats have feared the ruling has the potential to raise awareness of IVF’s grave moral and ethical problems, and broader recognition of the preborn life.

The president highlighted Beasley’s story in his remarks, as well, using it to call on Congress to codify a nationwide right to IVF.

The Biden administration touts a “whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights” (a popular euphemism for legal abortion on demand), including increased taxpayer funding for abortion at home and abroad and attempted waiving of federal safety rules against distributing abortion pills by mail.

In January, Biden met with his White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access to discuss “new actions” on Roe’s anniversary. Vice President Kamala Harris simultaneously announced the launch of a “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour to highlight the left-wing administration’s pushback against pro-life legislation and new efforts to ensure that women can continue getting abortions in the U.S.

The administration described new moves to make sure “that women have access to contraception” and force employers to pay for contraception. It’s also working to advance “education” of patients and healthcare providers on ensuring “access to emergency medical care required under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA)” (the Biden administration is attempting to use the statute to force emergency room doctors to perform abortions under certain circumstances). The fact sheet also highlights a renewed push “to support safe access to legal medication abortion.”

Democrats have signaled that they intend to make abortion a key part of their messaging against Donald Trump and Republicans this year, based on the narrative Biden invoked in his remarks that there has been a steady nationwide backlash against pro-lifers since the fall of Roe. Several Republican voices, including Trump, have signaled that they agree by moderating their positions, yet election results and polling data rebuke the idea that a strong pro-life stance is a political liability.

On the pro-life side, Radiance Foundation co-founder Ryan Bomberger attended the State of the Union as a guest of Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia. Bomberger, who was conceived in rape, said Biden and Democrats “take pride in the violent injustice of abortion and deny the Blessings of Liberty to our Posterity. I am that one percent they use to justify one hundred percent of abortions.”

