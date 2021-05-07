Biden refuses to mention God in National Day of Prayer address

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Joe Biden, a self-professed “devout Catholic,” failed to mention God even once during his National Day of Prayer address on Wednesday, instead emphasizing “moral movements” and issues like “racial injustice.”

“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance,” Biden said, without referring to Christianity or Jesus Christ. “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans.”

“The First Amendment to our Constitution protects the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray,” he continued. “These freedoms have helped us to create and sustain a nation of remarkable religious vitality and diversity across the generations.”

In fact, the First Amendment protects the freedom to practice one’s religion, not just “pray,” although Democrats and leftists have used the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to ban people from going to church. In April 2020, a California county went so far as to ban any singing during live-streamed church services in empty church buildings. “Wind instruments” and “harmonicas” were also deemed a threat.

The National Day of Prayer address came just two weeks after the Biden administration sued to force Christians to perform transgender “sex change” surgeries. The lawsuit, which was launched by Biden nominee Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), specifically targets a Michigan-based order of Catholic nuns.

Since coming into power in January, the new administration has accelerated the trafficking of aborted babies, terminated a State Department initiative promoting religious freedom, and authorized hundreds of billions of dollars of spending that could be used for abortion.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Biden White House also has mandated taxpayer funding for “sex changes” procedures, attempted to abolish sex-specific sports for American children, and worked with Big Tech companies to suppress politically unfavorable speech. “We celebrate our incredible good fortune that, as Americans, we can exercise our convictions freely — no matter our faith or beliefs,” Biden nevertheless said Wednesday, without a hint of irony.

The God-less address resembles the official White House Easter message last month that similarly failed to mention Jesus Christ and was used to pressure people to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite Biden styling himself as a practicing Catholic, his radical attacks on life, family, and faith have earned him virtually unprecedented backlash from U.S. Catholic leaders.

“The president should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic and acknowledge that his view on abortion is contrary to Catholic moral teaching,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) pro-life committee, said earlier this year. “When he says he is a devout Catholic, we bishops have the responsibility to correct him.”

In recent weeks, several American prelates, including Naumann, Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, and Cardinal Raymond Burke have renewed calls for pro-abortion politicians to be denied Communion or even excommunicated.

More than a dozen bishops endorsed a statement by the USCCB on Inauguration Day censuring the “new President” for threatening to “advance moral evils” “in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”