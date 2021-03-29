Biden regime is working with private companies to develop COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

March 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- The Biden White House is working with private companies to launch “vaccine passports” for Americans to prove that they’ve received abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines.

In a report released Sunday, the far-left Washington Post claimed to have spoken with five federal officials who said the administration has partnered with unnamed corporations to push COVID-19 vaccine credentials technology.

“The passports are expected to be free and available through applications for smartphones, which could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass,” the Post said. “Americans without smartphone access should be able to print out the passports, developers have said.”

The Post’s report added that the Biden regime has been “working to coordinate across dozens of agencies and a variety of experts” on the effort. A recent meeting about vaccine passports featured more than 150 officials, including staff from the Department of Defense and NASA, according to the report.

Joe Biden had signed an executive order in January calling on top federal agencies to “assess the feasibility of linking COVID-19 vaccination to International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP).” The order stressed that the government do so “in coordination with any relevant international organizations.”

So far, the Biden regime has identified at least 17 vaccine passport initiatives, like one led by the disgraced World Health Organization and another called the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), The Washington Post said. More than 225 organizations, including Microsoft, already have pledged to use the VCI’s forthcoming app.

“The White House this month took on a bigger role coordinating government agencies involved in the work, led by coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients, with a goal of announcing updates in coming days, said one official,” the Post related.

Zients has faced criticism for his tenure on Facebook’s board of directors and for helping to host a White House meeting with Chinese business elites linked to Hunter Biden during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. The White House has been working with Facebook and other Big Tech companies for weeks to suppress so-called COVID-19 “misinformation,” a source revealed last month.

“(A)s we increase the number of people vaccinated, we know some people may have a need to demonstrate that they are vaccinated. The private sector and not-for-profit coalitions are already beginning to work on this,” Zients said at a briefing three weeks ago.

'This is wrong'

Vaccine passports nevertheless have drawn heavy scrutiny from ethics experts and medical professionals alike.

“Mandates, ‘passports’ or any effort to intimidate Americans into taking a vaccine for a virus with a 99.7 percent survival rate not only is damaging to individual liberty, it also contradicts safe medical practice,” America’s Frontline Doctors declared last month. “Yet state governments, along with powerful private interests, are moving in the direction of requiring inoculations for large segments of our society as a condition to return to a ‘normal’ life. This is wrong.”

“What if we start barring people from essential goods and services?” Professor Melinda Mills of Oxford University told the BBC. “There is a risk of unjustly discriminating in hiring, attending events, insurance, housing applications, you can think of many examples.”

The White House did not comment on The Washington Post story. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference on Monday that the Biden regime “will more be focused on guidelines” for the technology. “A determination or development of vaccine passports, or whatever you want to call it, will be driven by the private sector,” she continued.

Joe Biden previously vowed that he would not seek to mandate COVID-19 vaccination. “I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power,” he said at a press conference in December. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top COVID-19 adviser who may be linked to the origin of the virus itself, likewise has publicly rejected a government vaccine requirement.

Federal law indicates that medical products that lack full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, like COVID-19 vaccines, cannot be mandated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated in August that COVID-19 vaccines “are not allowed to be mandatory.”

All of the coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States have connections to aborted babies’ cells and have been denounced by a coalition of high-ranking Catholic prelates. Medical experts also have flagged the novel technology used in COVID-19 jabs made by Pfizer and Moderna, in particular, for possible links to severe health effects, including “systemic inflammation,” genome issues, and blood disorders.

More than 2,000 deaths after COVID-19 vaccination have been reported to the vaccine injury tracking system of the federal government as of March 22. Those figures may well be a major undercount, as some experts have warned.

New York state already has begun to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine passport system for arts, entertainment, and other events, which will be fully implemented next month, scandal-plagued Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Democrats have been working to mandate vaccine credentials as a precondition for returning to normal life alongside their radical push for near-total bans on voter ID requirements, despite hundreds of incidents of election-tainting fraud last year.

