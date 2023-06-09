Biden reiterates minors ‘are all our kids’ while defending ‘transgender’ mutilation

The White House yet again claims a role in decisions that impact children for the rest of their lives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– President Joe Biden once again declared that American children are “all our kids” while defending his support of the underage gender “transition” industry, reiterating a view that critics have linked with disregard for parental rights.

“It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors,” Biden said this week, the Daily Caller reports. “These are our kids. These are our neighbors. It’s cruel, and it’s callous. They’re not somebody else’s kids, they’re all our kids. They’re the kids, and our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country.”

The comments echo Biden’s declaration in April that “our nation’s children are all our children,” and “there’s no such thing as someone else’s child.”

His Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also recently articulated variations of the sentiment that children ultimately belong to society as a whole, which critics say is indicative of disrespect for parents’ right to have the primary and final say over significant impacts on their children’s development, and a preference for the government to supersede their authority.

The Biden administration aggressively supports the surgical and chemical “transitioning” of minors suffering from gender dysphoria as a simple matter of compassion, despite evidence that such practices address a “problem” that subsides without intervention in most cases and saddles recipients with life-changing physical and psychological harms. Numerous states in recent years have required waiting until adulthood before making such a transformative decision, which the White House casts as inhumane.

The administration’s dim view of parental involvement in major issues facing their children also manifests in the areas of abortion and birth control. Last month, the White House promoted a “tips and strategies” resource for “reproductive health workers” that teaches them how to remotely speak with underage clients without their parents overhearing the contents of their conversations.

