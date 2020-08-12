Biden releases second campaign ad touting Catholic faith, friendship with Pope Francis

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has released another campaign video touting his supposed Catholic faith and friendship with Pope Francis.

The short video released last week shows Biden and Pope Francis smiling and greeting each other, while a voiceover of Biden speaks about an occasion when the two men met at the Vatican.

This is the kind of moral conviction we need in the president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/iJKAOVoFns — 2020 #DemConvention ���� (@DemConvention) August 9, 2020

Biden goes on to praise Pope Francis and identify his presidential campaign with the values displayed in Francis’ pontificate.

Biden says that he met a group of nuns after leaving his meeting with Pope Francis. To Biden, the nuns “epitomize everything Pope Francis talked about in his homily and what he stands for.”

Biden identified what Pope Francis stands for as “generosity to other people,” “reaching out,” and “making it a point to understand that we are our brother’s keeper.”

“We are our brother’s keeper,” Biden says. “We have an obligation. I think that’s the way, the only way, we’re going to make the world better and safer.”

Last month, Biden promised if elected president, he will reinstate the Obama administration’s birth control mandate forcing Catholic nuns to participate in the provision of contraception.

Earlier this year Biden released another campaign video featuring Pope Francis in which Biden says that he goes to Mass and says the rosary and that faith is what has helped him through the most difficult moments in his life.

Biden has made taxpayer-funded abortion on demand and enshrining into law the many demands of the LGBT lobby a key part of his 2020 presidential platform.

He has said that if he wins the election, he will direct the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state laws that place any restriction on abortion, including parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, when restrictions were placed on various medical services, Biden said abortion is an “essential health care service” and that it is necessary “to ensure that women have access to all health services during this crisis.”

In June Planned Parenthood, the world’s largest abortion business, endorsed Biden for president and later that month Biden affirmed his support of abortion “under any circumstance.” Last month, Biden promised to restore domestic and overseas funding to the abortion industry, and undo the Trump administration’s efforts not to finance abortions with federal money. Yesterday he announced vehemently pro-abortion Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his partner on the Democrat presidential ticket.

During her time as Attorney General of California, Harris played a key role in defending Planned Parenthood over its sale of aborted baby parts (which violated multiple federal laws, according to undercover video of abortion industry personnel). Most of the footage was taken in California, yet Harris announced she would investigate the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) journalists rather than Planned Parenthood, and went on to raid the home of CMP head David Daleiden while accepting the abortion giant’s donations for her Senate run.

“By selecting a running mate who is staunchly pro-abortion and anti-religious liberty, Joe Biden has once again made it clear that his self-styled ‘Catholic identity’ is something which can be cast aside whenever it's politically expedient,” commented Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote. “Like Joe Biden himself, Kamala Harris favors radical abortion policies including late-term abortion paid for by taxpayers, as well as forcing Catholic religious orders like the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide abortion drugs in their healthcare plans.”

Burch added, “In November 2018, Harris ruthlessly criticized Brian Buescher, a Catholic federal district court nominee from Nebraska, about his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus. It is clear that a Biden-Harris ticket threatens the values Catholics in this country hold most dear.”

Earlier this year, Biden said on social media that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

As vice president, the first “wedding” Biden officiated was between two men.

Last month several well-known U.S. Catholics priests said that because of Biden’s pro-abortion stance and LGBT activism that Catholics cannot support him.

But last year, Biden told a PBS interviewer that Pope Francis gives him Communion, after a Catholic priest followed Church law and denied him Communion because of his public support for abortion.

Pope Franics has never publicly criticized Biden, but last year compared Trump’s border security to the Berlin Wall that divided communist East Germany from freedom in the West. In December, Pope Francis appeared to draw a comparison between Herod and Trump.

In February 2016, during the Republican presidential primaries, Pope Francis commented on Trump while on the papal plane returning from Mexico.

“A person who only thinks about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks. In the same press scrum, Pope Francis said that he would not comment on Italy’s same-sex civil union legislation “because the Pope is for everybody and he can’t insert himself in the specific internal politics of a country.”