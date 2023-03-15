Biden repeats claim of childhood ‘epiphany’ on same-sex ‘marriage’ despite opposing it until 2012

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden repeated this week an alleged anecdote from his childhood suggesting he has been comfortable with homosexual “marriage” for more than half a century, despite his record vocally opposing redefinition well into the early 2000s.

The clip came as part of The Daily Show guest host Kal Penn’s wide-ranging interview with the president, during which Penn asked about his “evolution” on the issue.

“I can remember exactly when my epiphany was,” Biden said. “I hadn’t thought much about it, but I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off and I remember I’m about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other.”

“I’ll never forget, I turned and looked to my dad,” Biden added. ‘He said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other. It’s simple.’ I’m not joking […] And it’s just that simple.”

Biden: “I can remember exactly when my epiphany [on supporting gay marriage] was … I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off and I remember I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other." pic.twitter.com/0aHlUQ7ghJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

Biden has used the anecdote in speeches for years, despite lingering doubts about the plausibility of two men kissing in a crowded public place at a time and place where homosexual activity was illegal, or that, as writer Alex Griswold wrote in 2015, “Biden was so touched by his father’s insanely prescient approval of homosexuality … he went on to oppose gay marriage for nearly his entire career, right up to the exact moment public opinion flipped?”

As a senator, Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which protected states’ right not to recognize same-sex “marriages” and defined marriage as a monogamous heterosexual union for the purposes of federal law.

“We already have a law, the Defense of Marriage Act,” then-Senator Biden said in a 2006 interview with Meet the Press. “We’ve all voted — not, where I’ve voted, and others have said, look, marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that. Nobody’s violated that law, there’s been no challenge to that law. Why do we need a constitutional amendment? Marriage is between a man and a woman.” Fox News added that Biden flatly answered “no” when asked if he supported same-sex “marriage” in the 2008 vice-presidential debate.

“I can’t believe the American people can’t see through this”— “marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that.” “Marriage is between a man and a woman, what’s the game going on here?” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/alqOKTY4rJ — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 14, 2022

As Vice President of the United States in President Barack Obama’s administration, Biden slipped ahead of Obama’s own “evolution” on the issue when he said in 2012, “I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men and women marrying another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties. And quite frankly, I don’t see much of a distinction – beyond that.”

In December, as president Biden signed into law the so-called Respect for Marriage Act (RMA), which repealed the longstanding (but unenforced) DOMA, federally recognizes any “marriage” lawfully performed by any state and forces every state to recognize any “marriage” of any other state “between two individuals” without regard for “the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of those individuals.” The RMA effectively codifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which forced same-sex “marriage” recognition on all 50 states.

