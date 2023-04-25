Biden roasted for sharing quote that ‘there’s no such thing as someone else’s child’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Joe Biden sparked bemused indignation on Monday when he appeared to suggest that children belong to the nation, not exclusively their parents.

In remarks made at the White House Rose Garden on April 24 and widely clipped and shared on social media, the Commander-in-Chief said “there’s no such thing as someone else’s child. No such thing as someone else’s child.”

“Our nation’s children are all our children,” said Biden, who declared Tuesday that he’s running for re-election in 2024.

RELATED: Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid

The comment from Biden was a quote from Oklahoma teacher Rebecka Peterson, the winner of the 2023 National and State Teachers of the Year award. Biden celebrated her and other teachers and administrators for their contributions Monday, taking the opportunity to call for increased gun control measures to prevent future school shootings.

The president said Peterson “put a teacher’s creed into words when she said: ‘There’s no such thing as someone else’s child.’”

BIDEN: “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children!” pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

The concept quoted by Biden drew backlash online as Twitter users responded that children belong to their families, not to the government.

Podcaster Liz Wheeler called the remarks a “blatant admission that the left is trying to abolish parental rights.”

“Sounds like a pitch for government control over our kids,” reacted conservative media personality Nick Sortor.

“My daughter does not belong to Joe Biden,” said Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Prominent parent’s rights group Moms for Liberty responded with a meme declaring “We do NOT co-parent with the GOVERNMENT.”

This is far from the first time left-wing figures have suggested that children belong to the community, not the family.

Decades ago, Hillary Clinton famously pitched the notion that “it takes a village to raise a child.” In recent years, left-wing figures have wielded the same idea against conservative parents arguing for parental rights in the classroom.

RELATED: AOC’s rant against parental rights shows the pro-LGBT left really is after your kids

As parents nationwide have participated in a surge of grassroots involvement in school boards to protect their children from being exposed to radically left-wing ideological positions on issues like sexuality and race, opponents have demanded that publicly-funded and union-protected teachers and administrators should be the ultimate arbiters of what children learn.

Far-left congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently accused conservatives of “fascism” for seeking to give control of children’s education back to parents.

Share











