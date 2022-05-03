Biden claims ‘radical’ reversal of Roe v. Wade would threaten a ‘whole range of rights’

Biden suggested that a reversal of Roe would put ‘basically … all the decisions of your private life’ at stake, including ‘who you marry’ and ‘how you raise your child.’

(LifeSiteNews) – In comments on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if sustained, President Joe Biden claimed Wednesday morning that if the decision holds, “every other decision related to the notion of privacy” would be “thrown into question.”

“If [the draft opinion] becomes the law and if what is written remains, it goes far beyond the concern of whether or not there is the right to choose,” Biden told reporters.

— Article continues below Petition — Supreme Court: Publish decision to overturn Roe now! Show Petition Text 8796 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe! According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country. As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision." Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God! However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned. But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling. That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe. SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world. Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it. But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States. Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long. That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW! Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices 'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked 'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

He suggested that a reversal of Roe would put “other basic rights” at stake, including “the right to marry,” “whether you decide to conceive a child or not,” “how you raise your child,” and “basically … all of the decisions of your private life.”

Just days ago, commentators accused Biden of suggesting that parents’ rights regarding how to raise their children stop at the door of the classroom when he told teachers that their students are “not somebody else’s children, they’re like yours when you’re in the classroom.”

RELATED: Conservatives react to leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe with joy, apprehension

Biden told reporters Wednesday morning that he believes the draft opinion fails to acknowledge “that there is a right to privacy in our Constitution,” which he “strongly” affirmed. “There can be limitations on it, but it cannot be denied,” he added during his remarks.

Biden speculated that the opinion, if held, would even impact laws regarding homosexual “marriage.”

“Does this mean that in Florida they decide they’re going to pass a law saying same-sex marriage is not permissible?” said Biden, adding, “It’s a fundamental shift in American jurisprudence.”

Biden remarked that there remains a question of when human life begins, but still believes that the Supreme Court should not rule in such a way that could allow limitations on abortion while that question, as Biden suggested, remains unanswered. The Catholic Church, of which Biden professes to be a member, teaches that life begins at conception, in line with settled science.

“If this decision holds, it’s really quite a radical decision,” said Biden.

RELATED: Biden urges lawmakers to codify Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court leak

Biden would not clearly answer the question of whether “changes need to be made to the Supreme Court,” but concluded that he is “not prepared” to leave the question of the “right” to abortion “to the whims of the public … in local areas.”

A White House statement attributed to Biden and published Wednesday morning declares that if Roe is ultimately overturned, “it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

The statement reiterates Biden’s stance that “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.” Notably, the statement does not claim that Roe is legally sound.

Biden also stated he has directed the Gender Policy Council and White House Counsel’s Office “to prepare options for an Administration response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights, under a variety of possible outcomes in the cases pending before the Supreme Court,” but does not elaborate on those options.

In both his written statement and oral remarks this morning, Biden has failed to mention or condemn the leak itself, which many commentators have called an improper attempt to influence the decision and an attack on the trust and integrity of the Supreme Court, which should be condemned regardless of where one stands on the issue at hand.

Share











