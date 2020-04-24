Biden says coronavirus panic “a wake-up call to action to climate change”

PETITION: Thank President Trump for halting U.S. funding to pro-abortion World Health Organization Sign the petition here.

April 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden once again talked about the coronavirus pandemic in relation to political action on climate change, this time during a fundraising event on April 23.

Edward-Isaac Dovere, who writes for The Atlantic, quoted Biden as saying, “COVID is shining a bright light on the structural racism that plagues our laws, our institutions and our culture. And it’s a wake up call, a wake up call to action to climate change overall and to climate justice.”

Previously, Biden had identified the recovery needed following the COVID-19 pandemic as an “opportunity” to “fundamentally change the science relating to global warming.”

Notably, the former vice president under President Barack Obama used the term “global warming,” not the broader and more common “climate change.” He did not explain how science, which is concerned with truth, can “change” all of a sudden.

During a CNN coronavirus town hall event on April 16, Biden proposed to invest “billions of dollars” in projects related to climate change — for instance, wind and solar energy — as well as new battery technologies.

“The way you deal with recovery is you think much bigger than we have before,” Biden claimed.

He then suggested that a Biden presidency would lead to far-reaching changes to the American way of life. “I think we have an opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people,” Biden said — “things they weren’t ready to do even two, three years ago.”

During the town hall event, he specifically mentioned not only policies relating to “climate change,” but also education, a rise in minimum wages, and “significant health care” for every American.

Former vice president Al Gore, who served during the Clinton administration, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Earth Day, April 22. Gore has become one of the most prominent and prolific climate change activists.

“We need policy changes and that means we need to change some of the policymakers, particularly the one in the White House right now. And that’s why I am so proud to endorse your candidacy, Joe,” Gore said to Biden during a climate change virtual town hall.

“If you want to start solving the climate crisis, this is not rocket science,” Gore continued. “This is the most consequential choice in a presidential election that we’ve ever had in American history. This is a no-brainer. This is real simple choice, and if anybody has a doubt about that, come talk to me.”

Al Gore is an advocate of population control, trying to “stabilize the population” in order to curb climate change.

“One of the principle ways of [stabilizing the population] is to empower and educate girls and women,” Gore said in 2011. “You have to have ubiquitous availability of fertility management so women can choose how many children to have, the spacing of the children.”

“You have to lift child survival rates so that parents feel comfortable having small families and most important — you have to educate girls and empower women,” he continued. “And that’s the most powerful leveraging factor, and when that happens, then the population begins to stabilize and societies begin to make better choices and more balanced choices.”

In 2014, Gore claimed that “depressing the rate of child mortality, educating girls, empowering women, and making fertility management ubiquitously available so women can choose how many children and the spacing of children, is crucial to the future shape of human civilization.”

Al Gore praised Pope Francis for his “spiritual leadership” and for being a “moral force” in combatting the “climate crisis.”

“In particular, his papal encyclical, Laudato si’, marked a crucial step for the Catholic church in leading the world to commit to addressing the climate crisis ahead of the Paris Agreement,” said Gore in 2018. “Virtually all of my Catholic colleagues and friends are thrilled to the marrow of their bones that he is providing this kind of spiritual leadership. As am I.”