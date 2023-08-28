Biden seeks money from Congress to develop new COVID vaccines for latest variants

Several Republican lawmakers have already voiced their intentions to deny the request.

(LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden has announced he is asking Congress to fund the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine to account for variants of the coronavirus that have spread since the rollout of the first batch of controversial shots under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Fox News reported that, in response to a question about responding to new variants by reporters while vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Biden announced Friday that he “signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works.”

“Tentatively it is recommended that it will likely be recommended [that] everybody get it no matter whether they’ve gotten it before or not,” the president added.

The official request has not been publicly released or formally submitted to Congress yet, although the Associated Press reported that pharmaceutical companies are already working on updated vaccines to submit to the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA) for review.

Any funding request submitted before 2025 will have to be approved by a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which last year rejected the administration’s request of $9.25 billion for more general COVID measures.

Several Republican lawmakers have already registered their answers to the eventual request:

So to recap:

1. @POTUS is saying the vaccine they’re currently promoting and they mandated DOES NOT work

2. He wants more funding for another one That’s a NO from me. https://t.co/biBqPYMJ2C — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 27, 2023

Vaccine manufacturers have enjoyed record breaking profits with zero liability, but now Joe Biden wants Congress to give them more of your money for a new jab that he says everyone should take. Hell no, Joe. pic.twitter.com/D2e9j4K6Dx — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 27, 2023

No to masks. No to more Pharma-enrichment “vax” hysteria. No to lockdowns. No to federal funding for these things. Cc: @HouseGOP (also cc: #TxLege, which has more work to do, per @brianeharrison). https://t.co/thBdqPSC6G — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 27, 2023

Controversy already persists over the existing COVID vaccines, which were developed and released under former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take. New Biden vaccines, if they are meant to account for current variants, are unlikely to be developed more patiently.

Studies have found that vaccine-induced COVID protection wanes around six months (or potentially sooner), with whatever protection the shots offer further undermined by the rise of variants since the start of the pandemic in 2020. By contrast, a body of evidence links the vaccines to serious medical problems, a subject the medical establishment has been largely hostile to acknowledge or investigate.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 35,911 deaths, 208,190 hospitalizations, 20,623 heart attacks, and 27,414 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of August 11, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “25 percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

In recent days, some schools, hospitals, and businesses have resumed mask mandates, citing rising cases from new COVID variants against which the government admits current vaccines may be ineffective. The news has prompted speculation as to whether a return to broader lockdowns is forthcoming.

