Biden slams governors lifting mask mandates as ‘Neanderthals’

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In response the governors of Texas and Mississippi re-opening the state and ending mask mandates, President Joe Biden called them “Neanderthals” and accused them of not following “the science.”

On Tuesday, March 2, Texas and Mississippi became the latest states to re-open after COVID-related restrictions, with almost simultaneous announcements from the state governors. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared that “Texas is OPEN 100%,” and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wrote similarly that “we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules.”

Biden slammed the two governors, suggesting they were making a “big mistake.”

“Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference,” he claimed. “We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot.”

Biden then used the word “Neanderthals” to describe the governors: “The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask.”

Biden referred to the need to follow the science, and promoted the experimental vaccines as the way to protect people from infection and death. “We have the vaccine to do it … we’re going to take time. And it’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science. Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that; I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.”

Reeves retaliated, saying that “Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

Abbott similarly called out the Biden regime for duplicity in standards with regard to COVID-19. “The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also noted the irony between Biden’s insult and his previous call for unity, and posted an image of a Neanderthal with the caption, “Uniter-in-chief.”

Abbott and Reeves are by no means alone in lifting COVID restrictions and subsequently earning the moniker of “Neanderthals” from the White House. Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa recently lifted the state’s mask mandate and limit on gatherings, urging personal responsibility instead.

Going further than this, North Dakota’s House of Representatives even passed a bill which would outlaw any future mask mandates, with its sponsor, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, calling such mandates “diabolical silliness.”

Including Texas, which will end the mask mandate on March 10, a total of 16 states are now without any such mandates, although certain cities within them may require mask wearing, nonetheless.

In fact, Biden’s insult may prove be unjustified even further, since in re-opening Texas, Abbott did not declare COVID to be non-existent, but announced that the state “has the tools to protect Texans from the virus.”

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” Abbott said.

Nevertheless, it is unclear to what “science” Biden is referring. The “science” has fluctuated on the usefulness of masks over the past year. In a March 2020 video, Dr. Anthony Fauci declared there was “no reason to be walking around with a mask” since “it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.”

He noted the “unintended consequences,” when “people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face,” something which Biden did four times in the 89 second clip in which he attacked Abbott and Reeves, and urged people to wash their hands.

Just recently, however, Fauci proposed that people wear two masks, even after having received the experimental vaccine, saying that the practice would be “probably more effective to stop the spread of coronavirus.” Biden himself signed a 100-day mask mandate upon taking office, calling it the “easiest thing” in reducing the spread of infection.

Despite Fauci and Biden’s devotion to mask wearing, growing evidence is ridiculing the idea that masks prevent infection, warning even of possible dangers from covering one’s face. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) described how “masks are completely irrelevant to blocking the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” Dr. Simone Gold of AFLDS pointed out that prior to the politicized promotion in the spring of 2020, it was completely accepted that masks could not stop a virus, since a “virus is 1/1000 the size of a hair.”

Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that a mask would not guarantee freedom from infection if one was in close proximity with an infected individual for over 15 minutes.

At LifeSite’s recent COVID-19 conference, a panel of doctors commented on how masks not only didn’t work, but actually posed a danger to those who wear them. They pointed to unusually large numbers of current bacterial respiratory infections, and described mask mandates as a “clinical trial.”