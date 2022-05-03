Biden admits while condemning possible Roe v. Wade reversal that abortion involves death of a ‘child’

Biden said it goes 'overboard' to allow the Supreme Court to decide people do not have the right to 'choose to abort a child.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Diverging from the Democrat talking point that “fetuses” do not qualify for personhood, U.S. President Joe Biden slipped up on Tuesday by using the word “child” when talking about abortion.

“So, the idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court … goes way overboard,” Biden stated during a Tuesday press conference about the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Biden slipped up today, acknowledging that abortion kills children: “…choose to abort a child” How tragic to see a man, who for decades in the Senate stood against tax funding for abortion, so completely sell out to Big Abortion pic.twitter.com/1baGbniuRu — Susan B. Anthony List #ModernizeOurLaw (@SBAList) May 3, 2022

“Biden slipped up today, acknowledging that abortion kills children: ‘…choose to abort a child,’ wrote the pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony List on social media.

“How tragic to see a man, who for decades in the Senate stood against tax funding for abortion, so completely sell out to Big Abortion,” the advocacy organization lamented.

“Why hasn’t the Catholic Church excommunicated [Joe Biden] yet?” asked one Twitter user, referencing Biden’s self-identification as a Catholic, a religion that requires adherents to oppose abortion.

Why hasn’t the Catholic Church excommunicated @JoeBiden yet? https://t.co/8qW97L3341 — Liars Never Win (@CowboyStomp) May 3, 2022

“Abort a child. He accidentally told the truth,” wrote another.

Abort a child. He accidentally told the truth. https://t.co/NoS9JhDa9r — Bagehot’s Ghost – Certified Dis/Misinformer (@BagehotGhost) May 3, 2022

Biden’s slip-up came at a press conference he held to comment on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision if sustained.

Despite Biden’s admittance that unborn babies are indeed children, the president still came out in opposition of the potential court decision, calling the opinion “radical” and saying it could threaten a “whole range of rights.”

“If [the draft opinion] becomes the law and if what is written remains, it goes far beyond the concern of whether or not there is the right to choose,” Biden told reporters, suggesting it a reversal of Roe would put “other basic rights” at stake, including “the right to marry,” “whether you decide to conceive a child or not,” “how you raise your child,” and “basically … all of the decisions of your private life.”

