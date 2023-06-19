Biden snaps at NY Post reporter asking about foreign bribery allegations: ‘Dumb question’

'Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy,’ President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?'

(LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden did not take kindly to being asked about allegations of accepting bribes from foreign business interests at a recent public forum, dismissing the “dumb question” without addressing allegations and evidence that continue to hound the president and his family.

“Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy,’ President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?” the New York Post’s Steven Nelson asked Biden, referencing an FBI informant file reviewed by members of Congress alleging in June 2020 that Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from an executive of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas firm on whose board his son Hunter sat, and referring to him as the “big guy,” appearing to provide additional corroboration that the nickname refers to the former vice president and presidential candidate.



“Why do you ask such a dumb question?” Biden shot back in response to Nelson’s question.

In the months before the 2020 presidential election in which the elder Biden was elected president, the Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to and abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation meetings between his father and business interests around the world.

Among that material was a 2017 email in which Hunter appears to ask Chinese businessmen from the Chinese firm CEFC China Energy for a 10 percent cut of a provisional business deal “for the big guy.” Former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinksi has said that the name refers to Joe Biden. The nickname was not publicly known until October 2020, months after the newly discovered FBI file.

The Biden camp did not specifically deny the authenticity of the material, but its allies in traditional and social media worked tirelessly to ignore, suppress, or discredit the story, in large part by promoting unsupported claims that the laptop was part of a “disinformation” operation by a foreign power, fueled by a statement to that effect signed by 51 “individuals who devoted significant portions of [their] lives to national security” and intelligence, at least one of whom admitted this year to having always believed the contents were real.

Upon narrowly retaking the U.S. House of Representatives in last fall’s midterm elections, Republicans named investigating the Biden family as one of their priorities. Critics accuse the U.S. Justice Department of a politically motivated double standard for not pursuing this and other alleged Biden family crimes while indicting former President Donald Trump, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Biden for president, on charges of stonewalling investigators over his post-presidency retention of classified documents.

“Americans are concerned President Biden may have sold out the United States to make money for himself. But President Biden is only laughing about it and ridiculing those who ask questions,” said the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Thursday via Twitter in reaction to the latest exchange. “We’ll continue to seek answers, transparency, and accountability.”

