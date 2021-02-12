Biden spox dismisses concerns over erasing girls’ sports: ‘trans rights are human rights’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The White House brushed off the concerns of parents of female athletes Tuesday over President Joe Biden’s executive order forcing women’s athletic programs, restrooms, and locker rooms to accept gender-confused males, instead reiterating the LGBT slogan “trans rights are human rights.”

Among Biden’s first actions upon taking office was signing an executive order declaring the “policy of my Administration to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, and to fully enforce Title VII and other laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation,” citing the Supreme Court Bostock ruling’s claim that federal law’s prohibition on discrimination “because of … sex” extends to “discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Because “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the order directs all agency heads to “review all existing orders, regulations, guidance documents, policies, programs, or other agency actions” to ensure they are in compliance with this new interpretation.

This week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked, “what message would the White House have for trans girls and cis girls who may end up competing against each other, sparking some lawsuits and some concern among parents?”

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki on trans and cis girls in high school competing in sporting events: “The President’s belief is that trans rights are human rights.” pic.twitter.com/wXrtpfZP5q — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021

“I’m not sure what your question is,” Psaki responded.

“My question is, does the president have a message for local school officials on dealing with these kind of disputes that are already starting to rise between trans girls who are competing and cis girls and a level playing field, particularly in high school sports when it leads to college scholarships?” the reporter reiterated. “Is there any kind of messaging or clarification the White House wants to give on the executive order?

The term cis girl, which is used by people buying into gender ideology, refers to actual, biological girls.

“I would just say that the president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights, and that’s why he signed that executive order,” Psaki answered. “In terms of determinations by universities and colleges, I certainly defer to them.” She did not address concerns over biological males’ natural advantages over females in athletics.

The Biden order is expected to undo the Trump administration’s determination that Bostock does not mandate transgender inclusion in girls’ sports because the court “expressly declined to decide questions about how its interpretation of Title VII would affect” statutes beyond employment discrimination, and that Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion expressly stated that it “does not prejudge any such question” about “sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and dress codes.”

LGBT activists claim it’s “discriminatory” to reserve female competitive sports for actual females, but science confirms that “trans women” (i.e., biological men) retain distinct physical advantages through which they can deprive actual female athletes of recognition and scholarship opportunities intended to advance girls.

In a paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass [or power] when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to [below International Olympic Committee guidelines] for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore “the advantage to transwomen [biological men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

