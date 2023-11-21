Biden suggests without evidence that 26 people were killed for being ‘transgender’ this year

The White House again uses LGBT lobby statistics without facts or context to present a false picture of 'anti-trans' violence in America.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Biden White House commemorated “Transgender Day of Remembrance” on Monday to highlight the purported epidemic of “anti-trans” violence while in the process honoring a gender-confused violent attacker.

“[W]e are reminded that there is more to do [to] meet that promise” that “no one should be discriminated against simply for being themselves” as “we grieve the 26 transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year,” President Joe Biden said. Ostensibly to that end, “[m]y Administration ended the ban on transgender Americans serving our country and I signed historic executive action to strengthen civil rights protections for all LGBTQI+ Americans. The Department of Homeland Security, with support from the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, have launched the LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership that works hand-in-hand with LGBTQI+ community organizations to provide critical safety resources.”

KJP: "Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we grieve the 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year. Year after year, we see that these victims are disproportionately black women and women of color." pic.twitter.com/yYtW3RdBBl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2023

The administration’s tally of victims comes from the far-left LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC), but none of the victims’ profiles establish transgender status as a motive for their killings; in fact, four were apparently murdered by intimate partners, one by a reckless driver, and one as part of a mass shooting in Chicago.

In addition, three were killed in the course of altercations with police or security guards, including DéVonnie J’Rae Johnson of Los Angeles. As reported by The Advocate at the time, Johnson was shot by a security guard. Police say Johnson attacked the security guard with a fire extinguisher and then a security guard (the family denies Johnson was the aggressor).

so an attempted murderer appears on the HRC's list of 26 'trans people lost to fatal violence' Notice several others on the list were killed by their lovers This is a scam that glorifies druggies/ prostitutes and relies on the innumeracy of leftists https://t.co/uwCS8Tj6sp — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 20, 2023

Yes. The White House knowingly relied on the HRC’s egregious characterization of this incident This is how HRC describes it They don’t even mention this person attacked the guard pic.twitter.com/tEC8RADbmn — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 20, 2023

Despite a steady rise in the LGBT community’s social standing, political power, and cultural influence over the past several years, left-wing activists continue attempting to paint homosexuals and gender-confused Americans as victims of a violence epidemic, usually by citing murder cases in which the victim identified as “LGBT” regardless of whether their status was the motive for the crime or even known to the perpetrator, and by citing raw numbers of such deaths while omitting how they compare with overall crime statistics.

For perspective, the United States saw more than 19,000 murders in 2022, including 10,470 murders of blacks and 7,704 murders of whites, and in 2021 American Jews were the subjects of 321 hate-crime cases, followed by Sikhs at 214 cases.

Regardless, the Biden administration has given uncompromising support for all major aspects of the LGBT movement, including reopening the military to recruits afflicted with gender dysphoria, promoting gender ideology within the military (including “diversity” and drag events on military bases), holding White House events to “affirm transgender kids,” condemning state laws against underage transitions as “close to sinful,” promoting underage transitions, (potentially at taxpayer expense) as a “best practice,” trying to force federally funded schools to let males into female athletic competitions and restrooms.

Late last year, Biden also signed into law the so-called Respect for Marriage Act (RMA), which effectively codified into federal law U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that forced all 50 states to recognize same-sex “marriage.”

Biden’s aggressive support of LGBT dogma comes despite his own U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) releasing a report this summer that acknowledged “lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults are more likely than straight adults to use substances, experience mental health conditions including major depressive episodes, and experience serious thoughts of suicide,” and a wealth of social science data indicating that “affirming” gender confusion exacerbates mental and emotional issues rather than resolving them.

