Biden taps Big Tech insiders to join transition team, White House

November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — As former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a White House transition that still hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, word is already circulating that he has hired several Big Tech veterans, potentially signaling an even closer relationship between social media giants and elected Democrats should Biden become the next President of the United States.

The tech industry website Protocol reported that Biden’s transition team has hired ex-Facebook attorney Jessica Hertz to “manage the transition team’s ethics questions”; former Apple lobbyist Cynthia Hogan, who is “obviously tapped into all of the antitrust conversations, which could mean she helps plot the Biden administration’s position on those questions”; and former Twitter public policy chief Carlos Monje for an unspecified role.

In addition, the Financial Times reported that former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt “is being talked about to lead a new technology industry task force in the White House.” The rumor fits with the Biden campaign’s announced plans to form a task force that “will shine a light on the online harassment, stalking, and abuse that now is a too-frequent reality for Americans, particularly for young people and women.”

“Biden already selling out to the tech robber barons,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, responded to the news. “Amazing.”

These are not the first ties to be uncovered between Team Biden and Big Tech. LifeSiteNews reported last month that Facebook communications representative Andy Stone and Twitter senior communications manager Nick Pacilio, both previously held jobs with Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California.

RealClearPolitics has yet to call five states in the presidential race. Biden leads in three of those states and is expected to win the initial count, though President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has several legal challenges to voting irregularities underway, and a number of recounts are expected. Whoever ultimately wins will have a significant impact in whether the federal government emboldens or attempts to curb social media bias and censorship over the next four years.