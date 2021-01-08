Biden taps Merrick Garland for Attorney General, teases war on ‘domestic terrorists’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Incoming Democrat President Joe Biden announced the return of another name from the Obama administration Thursday with his selection of Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee to become Attorney General of the United States.

Biden called Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court (a seat President Donald Trump eventually filled with Justice Neil Gorsuch) “one of the most respected jurists of our time, and specifically cited his work supervising the prosecutions of Oklahoma City bombers Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols and “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski in the 1990s.

In related remarks, Biden called the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday “insurrectionists” and “domestic terrorists,” whom his and Garland’s Department of Justice would “take on.”

“Today, we are at another inflection point. Some of the challenges we face are familiar — racial inequality; the need for criminal justice reform; domestic terrorism and threats to public safety,” Garland himself declared. “Yesterday’s horrific events at the Capitol reminded us that our democracy cannot be taken for granted — that our nation has a long history of disinformation and racial terror.”

Dozens of protesters entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday after the “March to Save America” rally where the president said supporters would march “over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” where “we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen-and-women” who were meeting to formally object to the certification of electoral votes from a handful of states.

As covered live by LifeSiteNews, viral videos showed groups of protesters engaging in physical altercations with police, pushing against security barricades, breaking through a window, trespassing in congressional offices, and climbing on walls, causing the vote certification to be suspended and lawmakers to be evacuated from the chambers. While many were allowed to enter by police and simply walked through the building (which is normally open to the public) after the initial breach, there were several deaths, including a protester shot by Capitol Hill police, a protestor trampled amid the chaos, a police officer whose cause of death is unknown but is being investigated as a potential murder, and several due to unspecified “medical emergencies.”

Trump told the breachers to “go home in peace” via tweets and video message, yet a coalition of Democrats and establishment Republicans quickly decided that Trump had “incited” the violence, some by blaming his support of marching to the building (which was a pre-planned part of the event, advertised before Trump’s remarks), others by blaming Trump’s refusal to concede in the first place.

The Wall Street Journal added that Biden “has said he plans to make a priority of passing a law against domestic terrorism, and he has been urged to create a White House post overseeing the fight against ideologically inspired violent extremists and increasing funding to combat them.”

Conservatives fear such measures would be used to persecute peaceful, mainstream conservative groups and critics of the Democrats, while continuing to downplay and ignore the more frequent and widespread violence of liberal-aligned groups, such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Even while condemning Wednesday’s crimes, Biden claimed that BLM protesters “would have been treated very differently” by law enforcement. In fact, BLM has been treated differently over the past year, but contrary to Biden’s implication, they were handled much more leniently, such as in Seattle, where BLM and associated anarchists were allowed to “seize six square blocks of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood” and renamed it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) or “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” (CHOP). Police were “ordered to abandon their precinct within the CHOP,” leading to a 525 percent increase in crimes such as homicide, robbery, and assault.