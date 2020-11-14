Pro-abortion ‘soldier’ would be Biden’s Chief of Staff if he takes the White House

November 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Hopes that Democrat Joe Biden would be be a moderate President of the United States were dashed yet again this week with the former vice president’s announcement of the vocally pro-abortion Ron Klain to serve as his White House Chief of Staff, should the presidential election be ultimately certified in his favor.

Biden announced the pick Wednesday, saying Klain “has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together.” Klain was previously a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, Biden’s chief of staff as the previous vice president, and Ebola Response Coordinator for the Obama administration. He also served various Democrat officeholders before Biden, including former President Bill Clinton.

Klain has also made his pro-abortion views abundantly clear, Live Action notes, citing past tweets in which he hails NARAL president Ilyse Hogue as a “great leader,” tells Hogue he’s “just a soldier in your army,” and swears fealty to so-called “reproductive freedom,” a euphemism for abortion:

Just a soldier in your army @ilyseh — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 15, 2019

It was an honor to join @ilyseh & @NARAL to mark #NARAL50 and discuss the need to protect reproductive freedom through the courts and judicial nominations. https://t.co/hdpag0R4mx — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 26, 2019

With the Senate likely remaining under Republican control (pending the outcome of Georgia’s two runoff elections in January), Biden would be unable to sign pro-abortion legislation into law, such as a repeal of the Hyde Amendment. But he could still implement other aspects of his agenda, such as restoring foreign aid to abortion groups, making federal agencies more hostile to religious and conscience rights on issues of abortion and contraception, and directing the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state pro-life laws.

As Chief of Staff, Klain would be in a position to ensure that Biden prioritizes such items, as well as help a potential Biden administration translate campaign promises to policy action.

Most national news networks have called the race for Biden, though recounts are pending in Georgia and likely in Wisconsin and potentially additional states, and the Trump campaign is pursuing challenges based on evidence of possible fraud in several other states, including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

