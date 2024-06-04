Biden campaign launches massive ‘pride’ initiative to attract ‘LGBTQ+’ voters

The voter initiative – dubbed ‘Out for Biden-Harris’ – was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, who began by quoting homosexual sex abuser Harvey Milk before praising Joe Biden for elevating ‘LGBTQI+ leaders to every level of our administration.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign kicked off June by announcing a massive paid media and on-the-ground organizing blitz to attract LGBTQ+-identifying voters during “pride month.”

The campaign will have a presence at more than 200 “pride” events across 23 states, including all battleground states, in an attempt to defeat the presumed GOP candidate, former President Donald J. Trump, in his bid for the White House.

The monster voter initiative – dubbed “Out for Biden-Harris” – was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris last month via social media, who began by quoting homosexual sex predator Harvey Milk before praising Joe Biden for elevating “LGBTQI+ leaders to every level of our administration.”

READ: Biden admin moves to eliminate abstinence requirement for homosexuals donating blood

Over the weekend, First Lady Jill Biden spoke at Pittsburgh’s annual “pride” festival while Harris met with a reported 150 LGBTQ activists in Los Angeles.

“This community [sic] is under attack,” Jill Biden claimed in Pittsburgh. “Donald Trump is a bully to the [so-called] LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country. We cannot let him win.”

To cap off “pride month,” Joe and Jill Biden plan to host a pro-LGBTQ+ fundraiser in New York City.

“Thanks to the tireless work of LGBTQ+ organizers, our community [sic] has made enormous strides to equality, and thanks to President Biden, we haven’t just done undone the harm imposed by Trump, we’ve taken more action than ever to expand rights and freedoms for every single American,” said Biden campaign national LGBTQ+ engagement director Sam Alleman in a statement, apparently referring to false “rights” to homosexual “marriage” and “sex changes.” “All of that progress is on the line this November.”

Alleman notably criticized what he described as Republican efforts to “ban books” and “restrict surrogacy.”

READ: ‘Married’ homosexual arrested for child pornography allegedly planned to abuse surrogate baby

“The Biden-Harris administration has appointed over 200 openly LGBTQ[-identifying] people to serve in all sorts of roles,” said Brandon Wolf of the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign. “That really matters.”

A poll conducted in January by the LGBT pressure group GLAAD found that homosexual and gender-confused “likely voters prefer President Joe Biden over Donald Trump by +53 percentage points nationwide (68% Biden / 15% Trump) and by +57 percentage points in seven current close contest states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.”

In 2020, NBC News exit polling found Biden won 64% of the “LGBTQ” vote, compared to Trump at 27%.

Still, according to an NBC News report, despite the high polling numbers, “Some of Biden’s allies worry about waning support among LGBTQ[-identifying] voters.”

According to the LGBT-themed Washington Blade, the Biden campaign is using fear tactics zeroing-in on so-called “Christian nationalist ideals” to rekindle support from homosexual and transgender-identifying individuals.

READ: Biden moves to block Texas from restricting transgender procedures for kids

The campaign claimed that “attacking LGBTQ+[-identifying] Americans and taking away their [so-called] rights” is a “cornerstone” of Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s agenda for a second Trump term.

In particular, the Blade called attention what it described as these proposals outlined in Heritage’s Project 2025:

Unsurprisingly, both Biden and Trump continue to embrace the title “most pro-gay President in history.”

Since leaving the White House, President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump have hosted several events for self-identifying “gay conservatives” at their Mar-a-Lago resort home, including a homosexual “wedding.”

On Friday, Joe Biden issued a White House proclamation on “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2024.”

Here are excerpts from that official statement, expressing unwavering allegiance to every conceivable demand of woke neo-Marxist LGBT forces, repeatedly invoking the false activist term “LGBTQI+ community“:

Advancing equality for the LGBTQI+ community is a top priority for my Administration. I signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, which protects the [so-called] marriage of same-sex and interracial couples. As Commander in Chief, I was proud to have ended the ban on transgender[-identifying] Americans serving in the United States military. […] We ended the disgraceful practice of banning gay and bisexual men from donating blood. We are doing this work here at home and around the globe where LGBTQI+ community members are fighting for recognition of their fundamental human rights [sic] and seeking to live full lives, free from hate-fueled violence and discrimination.

He continued his proclamation, which ended by encouraging people “to wave their flags of pride high”: “To the entire LGBTQI+ community — and especially transgender children [sic] — please know that your President and my entire Administration have your back.”

READ: Biden attacks DeSantis for protecting children from transgender mutilation: ‘Close to sinful’

“We see you for who you are: made in the image of God,” the self-professed Catholic continued, noting his administration’s efforts to promote mutilating transgender chemical and surgical interventions, including for children, and to “better protect” LGBT-themed “festivals” and “marches.”

“The Department of Education and the Department of Justice are also addressing whether book bans may violate Federal civil rights laws” if they prohibit LGBT indoctrination of youth, he added.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2024 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month,” Biden declared.

RELATED

Biden FDA to allow practicing homosexuals to donate blood

Biden admin sues to force doctors to commit ‘sex change’ surgeries, attacks Catholic nuns

Biden admin submits rule to force all public schools to embrace LGBT ‘identities’

Biden admin files lawsuit against Tennessee to block ban on transgender mutilation of children

Share











