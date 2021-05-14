Biden tells Americans to ‘get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do’

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance allowing those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination to ditch their masks, President Joe Biden took to social media to issue a strongly worded ultimatum to the American people.

“The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do,” declared the President. “The choice is yours.”

In a subsequent Twitter video , Biden sat on the edge of his Oval Office desk and made his ultimatum clearer, saying simply, “It’s vaxxed, or masked.”

Earlier in the day, while standing in the White House Rose Garden, a befuddled Biden flubbed while attempting to record the exact same 4-word video message. He read the teleprompter incorrectly, delivering a strange, nonsensical declaration: “Vax ed, or masked.”

The messaging coming out from the White House, the CDC, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious (NIAD) diseases who has been the face of America’s COVID-19 response from the beginning, is contradictory and confusing.

“Jill Biden was photographed wearing a mask today,” tweeted Caleb Hull, a former strategist for President Trump. He continued: “One of these is true: She’s not actually vaccinated [or she] is vaccinated and doesn’t trust the CDC or ‘the science.’”

And in a televised interview yesterday, Fauci told NBC News’ Lester Holt that vaccinated people should have “no concern at all” about contact with non-vaccinated people, which raises the question, “Why should those who choose not to receive the COVID-19 shot be required to continue to wear masks?”

The new directive coming from Washington, D.C., and the CDC in Atlanta raises many questions: Are people who legitimately can’t take the vaccine because they are pregnant, experienced anaphylactic shock after receiving the first dose of the COVID vaccine, or are allergic to ingredients in the vaccine forced to choose between taking it and risk serious medical consequences, or wearing a mask forever while in public while suffering disdain from the maskless?

The president’s ultimatum also raises questions about the constitutionality of the burden he has placed on the American people.

In a straightforward rebuke to the President’s tweeted “simple rule,” a conservative activist responded: “The rule is simple: the government has no authority to tell me how to live as a private citizen,” said Scott Presler. “And I’m not forced to disclose my health.”

“At least 2.8 million people die of obesity every year,” noted Presler in a follow-up tweet .

“The government is no less able to force us to wear masks than it’s able to tell us what we can & cannot eat,” he continued. “Since obesity is a killer, why hasn’t Joe Biden spoken out against rewarding getting the vaccine with donuts?”