Biden tells teachers that students are ‘like your’ children in the classroom, not ‘somebody else’s’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – During a Teachers of the Year event at the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden told teachers that their students effectively belong to them and not “somebody” else when they are in their classrooms.

“And you’ve heard me say it many times, about our children, but it’s true, they’re all our children,” Biden said in his address to the teachers on Wednesday.

Joe Biden says to teachers about their students “they are not somebody else’s children. They’re yours when you’re in the classroom.” No, Joe, they are not “somebody else’s children.” They are OUR children. pic.twitter.com/A5wW3ytRQk — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) April 27, 2022

“And the reason you’re the teachers of the year is because you recognize that, they’re not somebody else’s children, they’re like yours when you’re in the classroom,” added the president.

The clip of Biden’s speech immediately went viral on social media, drawing massive criticism from prominent conservative figures and entities.

“No, Joe, they are not ‘somebody else’s children.’ They are OUR children,” stated pro-family organization American Principles Project.

“[W]ake up, parents,” replied school choice advocate Corey A. DeAngelis, adding a quote from political commentator Michael Malice who said that “Socialists regard your property as their property, but even more nefariously regard your children as their property.”

The topic of parental involvement in education has been one of the primary issues in the country in recent months, gaining particular traction after Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that prohibits children in the third grade or younger from being taught sexual or gender ideology.

Since then, other states have advanced similar legislation with the hopes of expanding the rights of parents and ensuring teachers are not able to push their own political or philosophical beliefs onto other people’s children.

