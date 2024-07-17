Biden to propose term limits, new code of ethics for the Supreme Court: report

Joe Biden is not likely to succeed in getting enough support to amend the Constitution for his plan, but talking about it caters to left-wing ire about the Supreme Court over decisions such as overturning Roe v. Wade, affirming presidential immunity, and gutting bureaucratic power.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Embattled Democrat President Joe Biden is planning to propose a set of dramatic changes to the U.S. Supreme Court meant to appease left-wing rage over its recent ruling in favor of presidential immunity and other outcomes favored by their political foes, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

The Post reported Tuesday that over the weekend Biden shared with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus the details of his plan, which include term limits for Supreme Court justices and a new and “enforceable” code of ethics.

“I’m going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I’m about to come out — I don’t want to prematurely announce it — but I’m about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court,” he reportedly told the left-wing lawmakers. “I’ve been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months, and I need some help.”

The plan also includes proposing a constitutional amendment that would “eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders,” according to the Post.

The proposals, most of which would require the difficult process of amending the U.S. Constitution, are not likely to become reality even if Biden wins reelection in November, as it would require either a two-thirds supermajority in both chambers of Congress or a convention called by two-thirds of the state legislatures, then ratification by popular vote in 38 states.

But they continue Democrats’ catering to liberal activists’ hatred of the Court over a string of high-profile rulings that have gone against their interests, including overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022 and this summer affirming some presidential immunity for Donald Trump and overturning the Chevron doctrine that gave significant regulatory discretion to unelected bureaucrats; as well as ongoing attacks on conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

In any event, Democrats continue to question whether they will get an opportunity to try to put such plans into action next year in light of ongoing discontent over Biden’s age, mental ability, and political viability.

Polling aggregations by RealClearPolitics and RaceToTheWH indicate a slim popular-vote lead for Trump in the November election, and, more important, leads in swing states translating to an Electoral College advantage over Biden.

Share











