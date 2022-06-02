Biden touts far-left New Zealand as model for gun control, online censorship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – “We need your guidance” on free speech and gun control, President Joe Biden told far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Tuesday during a White House meeting.
Breitbart reports that the president told Ardern her “leadership has taken a critical role on this global change, it really has […] I want to work with you on that effort and I want to talk with you about what those conversations are like if you’re willing.”
Last month, Ardern touted the gun restrictions she pushed for in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, and claimed that “genuine solutions to the issue of violent extremism online” require “government, civil society and the tech companies themselves to change the landscape.”
“There’s an expression by an Irish poet that says too long a suffering makes a stone of the heart,” Biden said Tuesday. “Much of it is preventable, and the devastation is amazing.” He added that he would “meet with the Congress on guns.”
READ: Biden adds ‘intersex’ to annual June ‘Pride Month’ proclamation
“If there is anything we can share that would be of any value, we are here to share it,” Ardern told the president.
The New Zealand gun measures include restrictions on the possession of semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity magazines and a national gun registry that has yet to take effect. But despite the government’s prohibition on AR-15s and similar firearms, last year New Zealand actually saw an increase in criminals carrying guns and ready to “pull the trigger,” according to Police Association president Chris Cahill.
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to stop beating around the bush and finally issue a formal statement condemning the violent riots and attacks on pro-life institutions across our country in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade.
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to condemn these rioters, and direct the U.S. Department of Justice to take action that will hold them accountable for their actions under the law.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling' (LifeSiteNews)
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, elicited emotionally-charged rhetoric from liberals demanding new restrictions on Americans’ ability to own firearms, despite high levels of violence in Democrat-controlled cities indicating the ineffectiveness of such measures. Others suggest the solution is greater diligence in identifying and acting on warning signs displayed by potential shooters, or instituting full-time professional security at schools.
Meanwhile, New Zealand is a model of left-wing governance in many other ways, albeit not ones likely to endear it to most Americans, from elevating abortion “rights” over conscience rights, to assisted suicide, to Ardern’s embrace of the notion of COVID mandates establishing different rights for “two different classes of people.”