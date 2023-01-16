Biden, Trudeau, and Mexican president sign declaration making North America more woke

‘They outlined joint commitments for a WOKE new North America to be imposed on its citizens,’ LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen noted. ‘Christ-centered values are the new security threat for these globalists, and they have declared a war on the one True God.’

(LifeSiteNews) – U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met last week in Mexico City for the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS), ostensibly to fortify the continent’s security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness, but likely achieved the opposite.

While envisioned as a momentous event, the gathering garnered little attention from the media, with Politico Playbook dismissing it as “THE SIDESHOW SUMMIT.”

Reports that Biden had classified documents at his Washington think tank office “dwarfed any news from the president’s first visit to Mexico,” wrote Politico’s Myah Ward and Jonathan Lemire.

The Three Amigos’ ‘Six Pillars’

The North American leaders, dubbed the “Three Amigos,” committed their countries to six “pillars,” a term borrowed from classical architecture intended to lend a sense of gravitas to their plans.

At the top of their list and scattered throughout are words normally associated with woke social justice agitators, not world leaders: 1) diversity, equity, and inclusion; 2) climate change and the environment; 3) competitiveness; 4) migration and development; 5) health; and 6) regional security.

A White House statement issued after the meeting highlighted the following plans to direct the future course of the three nations.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Biden, Trudeau, and Obrador committed to “promote racial justice” and “expand protections for LGBTQI+ individuals” in order to deliver “more equitable outcomes to all.”

“That all of course excludes people of faith who object to the LGBTQI+ ideology,” observed Westen, who then called out the trio’s false claims about improving women’s and girls’ rights:

This is Orwellian doublespeak. They are totally against women. They are against women having safety and privacy in bathrooms and changing rooms from biological males masquerading as women. They are opposed to safeguarding women’s sports from men who couldn’t hack the male-vs.-male competition.

Climate change and environment

The three leaders recognized “the critical nature of taking rapid and coordinated measures to tackle the climate crisis and respond to its consequences,” including “achieving our respective 2030 nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and working together and with other countries to keep a 1.5-degree C temperature limit within reach. To promote buy-in for ambitious cuts to emissions, we will come together to align approaches on estimating the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Westen translated their obfuscatory language: “Get ready for even more tax hikes, and the price of gas at the pump skyrocketing while these so-called leaders take their private jets all over the globe and demand income taxes two-, three-, and four-times what God Himself demanded at 10 percent.”

Competitiveness

The three insisted that developing their nations’ workforces in a way that will meet “climate commitments” is an integral component of plans to increase North America’s global competitiveness.

They also identified “electric vehicle batteries” as a key industry, “which will be critical to advance electric vehicle development and infrastructure.”

Migration and development

“This has been the greatest migration in human history around the world as well as in this hemisphere,” declared President Biden in Mexico City. “We’re trying to make it easier for people to get here – opening up the capacity to get here.”

“Now more than ever, we need to identify and address the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement,” read the official white House statement.

In a scathing commentary, Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow explained that Biden’s “irregular” immigration reference is a euphemism for “illegal” migration, and “the root cause of illegal migration is a failure to secure our American border.

Kudlow continued:

Mr. Biden doesn’t have a policy. Oh, wait a minute, he does have a policy. It’s an open border policy. It’s an asylum and amnesty policy. There’s no drug policy. There’s no sex trafficking policy. There’s no waging war against Mexican cartels policy. He is more concerned about diversity, equity and inclusion. Or climate change.

Health

“Trilateral health cooperation will focus on “prevention, preparedness, agility, and to provide rapid response to health emergencies in North America,” according to the White House.

However, reading between the lines, the North American leaders just promised more lockdowns, more masking, and more vaccine mandates.

Regional security

“Our security cooperation includes actions to disrupt criminal actors and associated crimes across our shared borders, including money laundering, child sexual exploitation, firearms and human trafficking,” boasted the White House, which also said the three nations are employing passenger Name Record (PNR) data to increase security while overlooking the fact that threats constantly enter the U.S. via illegal border crossings, not regularly scheduled passenger flights.

The White House statement also claimed:

Mexico, the United States, and Canada will focus on strategies to bolster our shared continental security against domestic, regional, and global threats, including cyber threats. Security cooperation will continue to abide by our common understanding that respect for human rights and the rule of law contribute to a more secure North America.

In other words, “Get ready for more crackdown on conservative websites that seek to guard sanity in the realm of traditional values. Christ-centered values are the new security threat for these globalists, and they have declared a war on the one True God,” Westen warned.

Biden continues Obama’s quest to ‘fundamentally transform’ America

As the confab began, President Biden said, “The last fundamental change that occurred in world politics was the end of World War II, the post-Cold War era. We’re in a totally different place now — a totally different place.”

Biden borrowed one of Barack Obama’s favorite terms, “fundamental transformation.”

“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America,” prophesied candidate Obama on Oct. 30, 2008, days before his historic presidential election. “I want a fundamental change,” Obama declared in 2007.

“We’re at one of those inflection points where what we do in the next several years is going to determine what the world looks like in the next two, three, four decades,” Biden continued. “And that’s what we have an opportunity to do. And I think we’re in a good position to do it.”

