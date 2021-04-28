Biden unveils $1.8 trillion plan to subsidize daycare, get mothers out of the home

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden unveiled his proposed “American Families Plan” Wednesday: $1.8 trillion in new spending that would federally subsidize daycare and incentivize both parents to work outside the home.

The plan calls for “universal, quality-preschool to all three- and four-year-olds”; “two years of free community college”; direct subsidies to “ensure that low- and middle-income families spend no more than seven percent of their income on child care”; a “national comprehensive paid family and medical leave program”; and extending “the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit”; as well as “the expanded health insurance tax credits in the American Rescue Plan.”

“In all, the American Families Plan includes $1.8 trillion in investments and tax credits for American families and children over ten years,” including $1 trillion in direct spending and $800 billion in what Biden calls tax cuts. The administration claims it will be “fully paid for over 15 years” by increasing taxes on higher-income Americans.

One of the plan’s stated goals is to “enable those who dropped out of the workforce — particularly the approximately two million women who left due to COVID — to rejoin and stay in the workforce,” meaning the Biden plan would reduce the number of mothers raising their children full-time.

In a press release, American Principles Project president Terry Schilling raises additional objections to the plan:

For example, the proposal calls for $200 billion for two years of free, universal preschool. Consider what this means: instead of giving this money to parents to help them address the educational needs of their children as they see best, this plan would push kids into our failing public school system two years earlier, while no doubt indoctrinating them into the latest leftist ideological fashions (‘Change your gender!’ ‘America is racist!’) at even younger ages. Unsurprisingly, this plan also wants to extend that education two years later, promising $109 billion for two years of free community college. This will not help students struggling through our ever worsening K-12 system, nor will it help families who have to deal with that system’s failures. And not a word is dedicated to trade or vocational education which is so important to working-class Americans. But it will be a boon for the education establishment which has become a key Democrat constituency.

Some Republicans have floated alternative proposals for financial aid to working families. Most recently, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) unveiled a plan that would send $6,000 a year to single parents and $12,000 to married parents.