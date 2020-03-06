Biden unveils ominous ‘LGTBQ+ equality’ plan to compel institutions to ‘enforce…advance’ gay ‘rights’

March 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President and current Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden released his official “LGBTQ+ equality” plan this week, a comprehensive document laying out how he would elevate homosexual and transgender “acceptance” above religious liberty and conscience rights if elected to the White House.

“As President, Biden will stand with the LGBTQ+ community to ensure America finally lives up to the promise on which it was founded: equality for all,” the plan declares. “He will provide the moral leadership to champion equal rights for all LGBTQ+ people, fight to ensure our laws and institutions protect and enforce their rights, and advance LGBTQ+ equality globally.”

First, the plan lists as a “top priority” enacting the so-called Equality Act, which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include “sex,” “sexual orientation,” and “gender identity” among expressly recognized “non-discrimination” categories in “public accommodations” (the definition of which would be dramatically expanded); and force employers of 15 or more people to recognize their claimed “gender identity,” forbid them from “discriminating” based on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity,” and mandate transgender “access” to sex-specific facilities.

It next pledges that Biden will fill judicial vacancies and top administrative positions with nominees who are both LGBT and favor LGBT policies, from interpreting federal discrimination policies as indulging gender confusion, to making federal job-training programs “focus on and benefit this community,” to implementing “implicit bias training” for federal employees and contractors.

Biden also wants to reverse the Trump administration’s ban on gender dysphoria in the armed forces, force federally-funded adoption and foster agencies to place children in same-sex homes, reverse various Trump religious-liberty protections on LGBT matters as well as its guidance on biological males’ “access” to women’s facilities in educational institutions, and support the option to mark one’s gender as “X” on “government identifications, passports, and other documentation.”

The plan further calls for various new “hate crimes” measures, would direct the US Food & Drug Administration to explore new blood-donation criteria with less “stigma” for homosexual donors, federally mandating insurance coverage for HIV treatment and “gender confirmation surgery.”

Long assumed to be the frontrunner for the 2020 Democrat nomination, the pro-abortion Biden quickly fell behind socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders once actual voting began, but enjoyed a comeback this weekend with his commanding victory in the South Carolina primary.

He received another boost soon after in the form of endorsements from former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, soon after they suspended their own presidential bids. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out this week as well, but has yet to make an endorsement.

Biden’s resurgence has pleased many in the “Never Trump” faction of establishment-leaning “conservative” pundits, who have expressed distaste at the prospect of accepting the far-left Sanders as the sole alternative to the Republican incumbent. But like many of his positions, from healthcare and energy production to gun control and taxes, Biden’s LGBT plan undermines the theory that he would govern as a political moderate.