Biden USDA included ‘transgender’ menstruation research in $128 million for grants related to gender ideology

The U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Biden administration approved a $600,000 grant to the Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College to study menstruation in 'transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons,' according to a database compiled by the conservative American Principles Project.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the Biden administration approved a $600,000 grant to Louisiana’s Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College to study menstruation in “transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons,” according to a database compiled by the conservative American Principles Project (APP).

The College Fix reported that the grant, approved in April 2024, is not exclusively about transgender menstruation, but the study proposal calls the aspect “important to recognize,” and that it means at “any given moment about 26% of the world’s population is menstruating.” The grant is currently active, and its broad-ranging look at “issues surrounding menstruation” products and education runs until 2027.

That is just one of 341 Biden-era grants related to gender ideology that dispersed a total of $128 million, according to APP’s database. The vast majority of the money came through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), followed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), then the State Department.

Other highlights included $470,000 for an “empowerment program for LGBTQ+ students in school GSAs (gay-straight alliances)” at Boston College, almost $1 million for a “trans-safe patient safety learning lab” at the University of California-San Diego, $2 million for the American Bar Association to “shield the LGBTQI population in the Western Balkans,” $16,000 for LGBT student outreach at the University of Arizona, and more.

“We know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Our project looked only at grants and contracts that specifically pertained to gender ideology in some way. But there is far more spending out there relating to DEI, critical race theory, and other left-wing ideologies that we did not capture here,” APP’s Paul Dupont said. “There is a great deal of work that still needs to be done to identify and hopefully eliminate this graft. DOGE [the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency] is going to have some busy weeks and months ahead.”

Many far-left uses of taxpayer dollars are currently under review by the Trump administration, including pro-abortion and pro-censorship activity through USAID, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda” through the National Science Foundation, and billions to left-wing “green energy” nonprofits through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The official DOGE website currently claims credit for a total estimated savings of $105 billion, although those savings threaten to be canceled by a congressional budget plan that is estimated to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

Share











