Biden wants kids in pre-K at younger ages as part of ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden proposed extending public education to send children as young as three years old out of their homes as part of his “Build Back Better” agenda.

On Wednesday, Biden tweeted, “12 years of education is no longer enough to compete in the 21st Century.” American public education is currently 13 years, from kindergarten to grade 12.

The fact is 12 years of education is no longer enough to compete in the 21st Century.



That’s why my Build Back Better Agenda will guarantee four additional years of public education for every person in America – two years of pre-school and two years of free community college. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 7, 2021

Biden continued, “That’s why my Build Back Better Agenda will guarantee four additional years of public education for every person in America – two years of preschool and two years of free community college.”

It is unclear if the additional two years of preschool would be mandatory, since it would mean forcing toddlers at age three out of their homes.

In 2019, then-Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris received backlash after she proposed extending school days to 10 hours. This suggestion was allegedly to help parents work longer hours without being forced to find childcare services.

In November 2018, an article from the Foundation for Economic Education laid out some of the risks, disadvantages, and proven negative outcomes of placing children in school at younger and younger ages and asked, “As New York City expands its universal pre-K program to all of the city’s three-year-olds, will compulsory schooling laws for preschoolers follow?”

