News

Biden, CDC warn Americans to be ‘concerned’ about spread of monkeypox

The former head of the WHO emergencies department said the leading theory is that the infection began in Spain and Belgium with sexual transmission among homosexual and bisexual men at two raves.
Featured Image
 Ekahardiwito/Shutterstock

Clare
Marie
Merkowsky
Clare Marie Merkowsky
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed their expectation for monkeypox to spread across the United States.

On Monday, following a confirmed case of monkeypox in Massachusetts, the CDC has announced that the federal public health agency expects an increased number of monkeypox cases across America, Breitbart reported.

Dr. Jennifer McQuiston of the CDC confirmed a case of monkeypox after four orthopox cases in New York City, Florida, and Utah. Monkeypox is part of the family of viruses belonging to orthopox.

These cases are currently being studied at a CDC laboratory. Similar to tactics employed for COVID-19, active contact tracing is underway with discussion of quarantines and vaccines.

President Joe Biden told Americans they should be “concerned” at the news of the new virus.

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet, but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” the president told reporters.

Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. holds a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.”

“We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose,” he added.

CDC’s prediction follows closely behind Belgium’s implementation of quarantine procedures after four cases of monkeypox.

Dr. David Heymann, former head of the WHO emergencies department, said the leading theory is that the infection began in Spain and Belgium with sexual transmission among homosexual and bisexual men at two raves.

“We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission,” he added.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...