Biden White House covered up stroke risk from COVID shot: Senate investigation

Sen. Ron Johnson published extensive documentation showing the deceit perpetrated by the Biden administration that put lives in jeopardy for the sake of billions in Big Pharma profits.

(LifeSiteNews) — A U.S. Senate investigation discovered that federal government health officials went ahead and pushed for seniors to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster despite having evidence that it put the elderly at significant risk of stroke.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, published extensive documentation showing the deceit perpetrated by the Biden administration that placed lives in jeopardy for the sake of billions of dollars in Big Pharma profits.

In an 18-page letter sent to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Johnson explained that his committee had uncovered “evidence of the Biden administration’s unsupported and unyielding devotion to a harmful vaccine at the expense of the public’s health.”

“I just released nearly 2,000 pages of HHS records showing the Biden administration’s failure to immediately warn the public about a serious safety concern linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster that they discovered as early as Nov. 2022,” Johnson wrote on X.

He included a screenshot from a January 2023 HHS “communications plan” showing edits that Biden officials made in order to downplay the significance of the ischemic stroke safety signal. An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, preventing blood and oxygen from reaching parts of the brain.

“I sent Sec. Kennedy a letter with preliminary findings based on HHS records showing that the Biden administration was aware of a statistically significant safety signal for ischemic stroke in individuals 65 years and older following receipt of the Pfizer bivalent booster,” Johnson added.

I sent @SecKennedy a letter with preliminary findings based on @HHSGov records showing that the Biden administration was aware of a statistically significant safety signal for ischemic stroke in individuals 65 years and older following receipt of the Pfizer bivalent booster. pic.twitter.com/rtgDHlYLw1 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 25, 2026

The documents show the Biden administration changed a report on post-vaccination ischemic stroke from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated.”

They also show that the Biden White House ordered the removal of the words “potential risk.”

In an alarming Just the News video interview, Johnson said that “VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) was screaming at us” regarding evidence of the risks associated with the COVID-19 jab.

“Looking at the thousands of deaths early on, 46% of those were occurring on the day of vaccination,” Johnson said. “We’re up to almost 39,000 deaths; 24% of those deaths occurred on the day of vaccination or within one or two days.”

Johnson said this information has been available month by month since April 2021 yet “Federal officials are still not acknowledging it.”

“We’re up to almost 39,000 deaths; 24 percent of those deaths occurred on the day of vaccination or within one or two days.” @SenRonJohnson reveals CDC downplayed COVID vaccine risks, causing tens of thousands of deaths pic.twitter.com/jMBHTYWxV7 — Just the News (@JustTheNews) March 25, 2026

In Johnson’s letter to Kennedy concerning his committee’s findings, Johnson spoke of the “Biden administration’s failure to take immediate action to warn the public about a serious COVID-19 vaccine adverse event.”

He explained:

HHS records show that as early as October 2022, federal health officials identified a potential connection between the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster and ischemic stroke for individuals over the age of 65. However, after identifying the safety signal, federal health officials did not issue any formal warnings, such as a Health Alert Network (“HAN”) message, about their findings, nor did they pause or modify their recommendations for the affected population. Instead, despite the repeated detection of a safety signal for ischemic stroke after their initial public statement, FDA and CDC continued to recommend that individuals over the age of 65 receive the bivalent booster. … Ultimately, CDC and FDA failed to alert the public of the risk until January 13, 2023, when they posted an informal notice on the FDA’s website stating that a safety signal for ischemic stroke had been detected in adults aged 65 years and older following receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster. The FDA and CDC webpage stated that they would continue to evaluate additional data and monitor the risk. Notably, however, federal health officials did not recommend any pause, age-specific precautions, or modification to existing vaccination recommendations for the population in which the signal had been identified. In fact, federal health officials emphasized twice in bolded font on the website page that, “no change is recommended in COVID-19 vaccination practice.”

Sen. Johnson’s letter to Kennedy concludes with a request for more records, including all communications referring or relating to the decision to inform the public about the ischemic stroke safety signal between November 2022 and January 13, 2023, and all records referring or relating to the “Stroke Project” referenced in the Lukos LLC report on April 11, 2023.

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