PHOENIX, Arizona, October 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over,” former vice president Joe Biden said Thursday, only adding to speculation that he indeed would do that if elected president.

He said:

You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over. Now look, I know...it’s a great question, we all, and I don’t blame you for asking. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.

The term “court packing” traces back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration. The Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937 attempted to add more justices to the Supreme Court to get New Deal legislation put into place after the Court originally rejected it. (It was the Judiciary Act of 1869 that established the composition the Supreme Court as one chief justice and eight associate justices.)

“It is becoming more clear every single day that the reason Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not answer the simple question on court packing is because the answer is ‘yes,’” commented Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List. “It is the latest example of Joe Biden being completely beholden to the most extreme elements of the Democratic Party, the same radical activists he caved to when he endorsed taxpayer-funded abortion. It is time for Joe Biden to show transparency and admit he’s once again caved to the leftist pro-abortion extremists and will pack the Court if elected.”

Joe Biden: "You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over" pic.twitter.com/UdFaOBwRRN — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020