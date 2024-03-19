Biden’s 2025 budget proposes taxpayer-funded abortion through all three trimesters

The Biden administration’s proposed budget would increase funding for Title X by 36% while removing the Hyde Amendment, with abortion providers able to receive taxpayer funding for the procedure through all three trimesters.

(Live Action) — President Joe Biden has released his proposed budget for 2025, and it not only removes the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the federal funding of abortion, but would include the taxpayer funding of abortion through all three trimesters of pregnancy.

In a press release, the Biden administration announced information about the new budget, and boasted that the new budget would support “Family Planning Services, Maternal Health, and Health Equity.” Funding for the Title X program would be increased by 36 percent, to $390 million. The Biden administration previously struck down a Trump-era rule requiring Title X recipients to completely separate abortion programs from family planning programs, meaning abortion businesses are again receiving Title X dollars.

“Americans deserve access to the healthcare they need,” the press release said, “including maternal healthcare, contraception, and family planning services, which are essential to ensuring control over personal decisions about their own health, lives, and families.”

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra applauded the budget in his own press release. Becerra is radically pro-abortion, having expressed support for partial-birth abortions, fought to preserve taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, and led a years-long legal crusade against the Little Sisters of the Poor and undercover pro-life journalists.

“This budget lays out a vision for a nation that invests in all aspects of health, fosters innovation, and supports its most vulnerable. This budget continues our shift from a nation focused on illness to one that promotes wellness,” he said. “HHS is at the center of some of the most important issues for American families. This budget demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to this work.”

But destroying human beings in the womb is not “promoting wellness,” as these physicians eventually came to realize:

The proposed budget also calls not only for the elimination of the Hyde Amendment, but of the Dornan Amendment as well. The Hyde Amendment is a rider barring federal taxpayer dollars from funding most abortions, which has been added to every appropriations bill since 1976. The Hyde Amendment has saved millions of lives, and though it enjoyed bipartisan support for decades, pro-abortion lawmakers have been demanding its repeal since 2016.

The Dornan Amendment, meanwhile, prevents taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions in Washington, D.C., though investigations have found that abortions have been funded anyway. Because the budget would remove the restrictions in both Hyde and Dornan, this means taxpayers would be funding abortions federally, as well as in D.C., where there are no gestational limits on abortion.

According to FindLaw.com, “Washington D.C. now has among the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. Abortions do not need to be performed by a licensed physician; the district does not ban late-term abortions; and there are no requirements that abortions be performed at a hospital or with a second doctor present.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, slammed the new budget in a press release.

“Joe Biden is fond of saying, ‘Show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you value.’ The Biden-Harris administration’s clear priority is pushing all-trimester abortions with no limits, even when babies in the womb can feel pain – paid for with taxpayer dollars,” she said, adding:

Since flip-flopping on taxpayer-funded abortion to run for president, Biden has lost any resistance to his party’s pro-abortion activist wing. Democrats’ ongoing assault on Hyde proves their commitment to abortion above all, as they continue pushing unlimited abortion nationwide, throwing out longstanding, bipartisan consensus for the sake of their abortion lobby allies.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

