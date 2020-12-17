Biden’s campaign manager attacks Republicans as ‘a bunch of f***ers,’ calls for political unity

WASHINGTON D.C, December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Joe Biden’s presidential campaign manager has labelled Republicans as “a bunch of f***ers” whilst simultaneously praising Biden’s sense of political “unity,” and calling for political cooperation.

The comments were made as part of a recent interview to Glamour by Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign manager for Biden’s 2020 campaign.

She praised Biden for being able to “connect with people over this sense of unity,” saying that during the primaries, Biden was mocked by people who asked: “You think you can work with Republicans?”

O’Malley Dillon then proceeded to libel Republicans generally, but particularly Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell. “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wishfor that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He [Biden] rejected that.”

“From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too,” she continued.

O’Malley Dillon did not seem to see any discrepancy between her own attack on Republicans and her call for political unity, as she then began to describe politics as being “like a relationship.”

“You can’t do politics alone,” she said. “If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think, more than not, people want to see impact. They want to see us moving in a path forward.”

“This overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down,” she claimed.

O’Malley Dillon is no stranger to the political sphere. She previously worked for Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 campaign as well as for Barack Obama in his 2008 and 2012 campaigns. She was then brought in to run the Biden campaign in April 2020, after having worked for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as the Executive Director in 2009, and then as chair for the DNC Unity Reform Commission.

She has now been appointed by Biden to be the Deputy Chief of Staff, on the premise that he might take the White House. As such, her words carry significant weight as to the potential feelings towards Republicans from the Biden team. Axios reportedthat one Biden official defended O’Malley Dillon, adding that “she says it how it is.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Responding to her new role in the White House, O’Malley Dillon tweeted: “Working for @JoeBiden is absolutely the honor of my life. We have hard things to do, and with his leadership, we can do them together for the American people. Ready to get to work.”

Working for @JoeBiden is absolutely the honor of my life. We have hard things to do, and with his leadership, we can do them together for the American people. Ready to get to work. — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) November 17, 2020

Podcaster and former Fox News and NBC News presenter, Megyn Kelly, noted the irony of O’Malley Dillon’s interview, and posted a message saying “Unite you F***ers!”

The campaign manager’s words are in stark contrast to those of her employer, as shortly after the election, Biden claimed he wished to “restore the soul of America.”

“We must stop treating our opponents as our enemy,” he said. “We are not enemies. We are Americans.”

On Monday, after the electoral college vote and one day before O’Malley Dillon’s interview was published, Biden repeated his call for unity and healing: “Now it is time to turn the page, to unite, to heal.”

Political commentator and columnist Meghan McCain, daughter of 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, also noted the discrepancy in O’Malley Dillon’s words: “Calling all republicans “f***ers” really isn’t exactly what I pictured ‘restoring the soul of America back’ would look like…”

Calling all republicans “fuckers” really isn’t exactly what I pictured “restoring the soul of America back” would look like... �� https://t.co/MQV9bO4CvZ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2020

In an attempt to repair the damage done by the interview, Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s appointee for Communications Director, sent a tweet saying: “So @jomalleydillon would be the first to tell you her mom doesn’t approve of the spicy language, but I would be the first to tell you that the point she was making in this conversation with @GlennonDoyle is spot on: unity and healing are possible – and we can get things done.”

So @jomalleydillon would be the first to tell you her mom doesn’t approve of the spicy language, but I would be the first to tell you that the point she was making in this conversation with @GlennonDoyle is spot on: unity and healing are possible — and we can get things done. pic.twitter.com/HOVVDbY42K — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) December 16, 2020

Bedingfield’s words might not have had the desired effect, as Axios also recorded the words of a Biden donor, who was greatly affected by O’Malley Dillon’s slander: “For those of us who, from Day One, bought into Biden’s calls for civility and a return to normalcy, this isn’t just beyond the pale — it’s plain stupid.”

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.