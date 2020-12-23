Biden’s Christmas message: ‘Our darkest days in this battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON D.C, December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Joe Biden has delivered a Christmas video address, in which he gave the ominous message that the nation’s “darkest days” lie ahead, and further demonstrated his alignment with the globalist “Great Reset” plan.

At the very outset of his speech made on Tuesday, Biden made reference to COVID-19, the wildfires, “calls for racial justice” or the black lives matter riots, and the “economic crisis,” noting that 2020 had been “one of the toughest years we’ve ever faced as a nation.”

Referring to himself and his wife, Biden declared that “Our hearts go out to all of you who have fallen on hard times through no fault of your own, unable to sleep at night, weighed down with the worry of what tomorrow will bring for you and for your family.”

He reminded the press of his own recent vaccination against COVID-19, which he described as an effort to encourage others to follow suit, yet added that “Experts say things will get worse notwithstanding the vaccine. We’re averaging a death rate of close to 3,000 a day. That means we will lose tens of thousands of more lives in the months to come, and the vaccine won’t be able to stop that.”

“And here’s the simple truth,” Biden continued, “Our darkest days in this battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us.”

He pointed to the “patience and persistence and determination” which he envisaged necessary “to beat this virus.”

“There will be no time to waste in taking the steps we need to turn this crisis around,” Biden warned.

Outlining the measures he would take, should he assume office, Biden almost appeared to be describing the dark days he had predicted moments earlier. He made mention of “masking requirements, a new strategy on testing, and accelerated production of protective gear,” which would come into effect on his first day in office.

Biden then commented on the recent “massive cybersecurity breach,” using it as a means to attack President Donald Trump for having “failed” to defend America, and also for what he described as “irrational downplaying” of the event.

Biden delivered a similar message of doom during an October debate against Trump, saying, “We’re about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter. And [Trump] has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”

Despite the almost constant portrayal of gloom in his message, Biden switched themes at the close of his remarks, referring the German Jesuit priest Father Alfred Delp and alluding to hope: “Delp believed that first we are shaken to our depths. Then we’re ready for a season of hope. As a nation, we have certainly been shaken to our depths this year. Now it’s time to awaken, to get moving — for hope.”

“After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, to heal, to rebuild,” he concluded.

These final remarks contained semblances of Biden’s own call for and alignment with the globalist movement, the “Great Reset,” which is identified by the phrase “build back better.”

‘Build back better” is also the website address of Biden’s own transition website.

Globalist elites have characterized the “Great Reset” as a plan to “push the reset button” on the global economy. “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate [in the Great Reset], and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” wrote Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in a June 3, 2020 article published on WEF’s website.

In fact, Justin Haskins of the Heartland Institute observed in July that Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan “comes straight from the Great Reset’s playbook”: “It can’t be a coincidence that Biden is now using that exact language while calling for nearly identical policies. Biden is clearly taking his cues from the World Economic Forum and other supporters of the Great Reset.”

Trump’s Christmas message emphasized joy, hope

Biden’s words promising dark days ahead are in stark contrast to the religious and even theological message of joy and hope which Trump delivered some days prior. In a video message to the nation, Trump wished Americans “a very, very Merry Christmas.”

“For Christians, this is a joyous time to remember God’s greatest gift to the world,” reminded the president. “Above all, during the sacred season, our souls are full of thanks and praise for Almighty God for sending us Christ His Son to redeem the world. Tonight, we ask that God will continue to bless this nation. And, we pray that He will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope, and peace.”

