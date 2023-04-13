Biden’s DOJ wants no jail time for ‘transgender’ vandal who attacked Catholic church

BELLEVUE, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused individual who vandalized a Catholic church should receive no jail time, according to prosecutors with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“A plea agreement reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that the DOJ recommends zero jail time for the perp, Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington, following Roe v. Wade‘s overturning last June,” the news site reported.

The case stems from the summer of 2022, when St. Louise Catholic Church was vandalized early in the morning on June 28. Video footage of the incident showed a masked vandal smashing a glass door and spray-painting the side of the building.

“The intruder ‘screamed profanities’ at a woman who was alone in Eucharistic adoration and came out to investigate the commotion,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Nota “admitted to vandalizing the church last summer, smashing two glass doors and spray-painting a number of profane messages, including ‘F*** Catholics,’ ‘rot in your fake hell,’ ‘kid groomers,’ and ‘woman haters.’ Nota also admitted to destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, assaulting a church worker, and resisting arrest,” National Review reported.

“The attacker, who entered the church property around 9:30 a.m., also smashed a different glass door at the parish hall and defaced a statue of Our Lady, Undoer of Knots, [a priest at the parish] said,” Catholic News Agency reported at the time. “[The priest] estimated the damage at $10,000.”

The DOJ’s light treatment of what the local police said clearly fit the definition of a hate crime stands in stark contrast to the way federal law enforcement has been turned against peaceful conservatives who have spoken out against abortion or the sexualization of kids in school.

“The Biden Justice Department is willing to go after Christians praying at abortion clinics. Let’s contrast that with what happened in June of 2022[,] Maeve Nota in the Western district of Washington, the Bellevue, Washington area,” Mike Davis with the Article III Project recently told Steve Bannon. Davis is also a former advisor to Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee.

READ: Sen. Josh Hawley demands DOJ reveal extent of undercover FBI involvement in Catholic groups

“This deranged trans person attacked a Catholic church badly, spray-painted, caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, destroyed a statue in the church, assaulted a a church worker, assaulted the police, terrorized an old lady praying,” Davis said. “So what did the Biden Justice Department do? This is coming from the same civil rights division that runs these things under the FACE Act. The Biden Justice Department for the Nota case did not seek a felony under the FACE Act. They sought merely a misdemeanor.”

President Joe Biden’s DOJ, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, dredged up a minor state level charge against pro-life father Mark Houck that had already been thrown out of court. The FBI, which has come under criticism for politicization, conducted an early morning raid with guns drawn on Houck’s home in Pennsylvania. Houck ended up beating the charge in court.

Houck’s case should not be confused with a separate federal raid on another pro-life father several weeks later.

RELATED: Democrats cry ‘insurrection’ over Jan. 6 while using the DOJ to terrorize political opposition

In October 2022, the FBI raided the home of pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn in front of his children and arrested him, charging him with “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Vaughn, the married father of 11 children, told the Daily Signal that the FBI came to his home in Centerville, Tennessee, with “guns pointed at the door, banging on the house, yelling and screaming, ‘Open up. FBI.’”

More recently, the FBI’s Richmond field office, in a memo signed off on by its top attorney, released an intelligence report which labeled traditional Catholics who like the Latin Mass or express skepticism about the benefits of the Second Vatican Council as “radical traditionalist Catholic[s].”

The current FBI director estimated that 70% of abortion-related violence after the reversal of Roe in June has targeted pro-life centers and churches. The FBI did announce in June, prior to the Dobbs decision, that it was investigating attacks on pro-life groups.

