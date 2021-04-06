Biden’s Easter message: ‘We share the sentiments of Pope Francis ... getting vaccinated is a moral obligation’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

April 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In his Easter message, President Joe Biden promoted abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines as a “moral obligation,” citing Pope Francis, and suggested the experimental shots are required for a return to normalcy in America.

“For a second year, most will be apart from their families, their friends, the full congregations that fill us with joy,” Biden said in his message, apparently oblivious to the tens of millions of Americans, if not more, who celebrated Christ’s resurrection by gathering with family and going to church.

Biden’s message did not include a single mention of Jesus Christ.

“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis, who said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others,” he added. “By getting vaccinated and encouraging your congregations and your communities to get vaccinated, we not only can beat this virus, we can also haste the day when we can celebrate the holidays together again.”

While Pope Francis has said in comments to the press that he thinks “everyone” should take COVID-19 shots, the Vatican formally recognizes that they are not a “moral obligation” and “must be voluntary.” “(P)ractical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary,” the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith declared in December.

Since February, the Biden administration has undertaken a massive, secretive federal effort to help develop COVID-19 “vaccine passports,” which effectively would mandate the shots, as in New York. Vaccine passports already have been banned in some states and rejected by the disgraced World Health Organization (WHO).

The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the United States, none of which have been fully approved by the FDA, do not necessarily prevent virus transmission, as the WHO acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday. They also are notoriously side effect-prone and can be deadly, with American and European authorities reporting hundreds of thousands of injuries and several thousand deaths after the administration of coronavirus vaccine injections since December. Nearly all Americans who contract COVID-19 survive, especially with early treatment regimens.

“There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines,” former Pfizer vice president Michael Yeadon has said. “You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease.”

Top coronavirus jabs, including those made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, have either been tested on or manufactured with aborted babies’ cells, as well. A coalition of Catholic prelates has pushed back on the Vatican’s approval of the abortion-tainted vaccines, noting that teachings supporting them are not infallible.

“When we use vaccines or medicines which utilize cell lines originating from aborted babies, we physically benefit from the ‘fruits’ of one of the greatest evils of mankind — the cruel genocide of the unborn,” Bishop Athanasius Schneider wrote last week. “The use of such vaccines and medicines in some way morally – albeit indirectly — supports this horrible situation.”