Biden’s EPA gave $20 billion to ‘green’ nonprofits without track records: report

Recipients from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act included $7 billion to Climate United Fund, which had only been incorporated for five months at the time of the payout and still has no 'publicly published accounting of how it plans to spend' the money -- and the current administration says it’s not the only such case.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Biden administration directed $20 billion to then-new and unproven environmental organizations with little evidence of actual performance, according to a new report.

The money came from a $350 billion fund launched under the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and managed by John Podesta, a fixture of Democrat presidencies dating to Bill Clinton.

The New York Post reported that recipients from the “slush fund” included $7 billion to the Maryland-based Climate United Fund, which had only been incorporated for five months at the time of the payout and still has no “publicly published accounting of how it plans to spend” the money. And the current administration says it’s not the only such case.

“Of the eight pass-through entities that received funding from the pot of $20 billion in tax dollars, various recipients have shown very little qualification to handle a single dollar, let alone several billions of dollars,” Trump EPA administrator Lee Zeldin told the Post.

The cases are especially concerning in light of statements former EPA adviser Brent Efron was caught making on video last year by Project Veritas: “Get the money out as fast as possible before they (the Trump administration) come in … it’s like we’re on the Titanic and we’re throwing gold bars off the edge.”

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on a similar case of the Biden EPA giving taxpayer dollars to a green nonprofit with little to show for it: $2 billion to Power Forward Communities, which was linked to former Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams. Zeldin has vowed to review and reclaim all such funds.

