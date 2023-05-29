Biden’s ex-nuclear official played key role in blasphemous drag ‘nuns’ group

Sam Brinton, a former member of the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," has since fallen into further disgrace and is due to be imprisoned for theft.

(CatholicVote) –– The disgraced former Biden administration official, Sam Brinton, reportedly used to serve as the principal officer for Washington D.C.’s chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI).

Many media outlets celebrated Brinton last year for becoming the first “non-binary gender fluid” person to be appointed by the White House. He oversaw nuclear waste policies in the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

Less than a year after his appointment to that position, he was fired amid multiple accusations that he had stolen women’s luggage from various public transit locations.

An added layer to the @dodger fiasco.

See the guy on the bottom right? Look familiar?

Yep, it’s Sam Brinton; disgraced DOE official under the Biden admin. Also known as “Sister Ray Dee O’Active” in the Order of Perpetual Indulgence. SMH. pic.twitter.com/mCgGnovnHx — RachelReneeReeves (@RachelReneeRee1) May 24, 2023

While involved in the SPI, Brinton went by the name Sister Ray Dee O’Active. In his biography on the SPI website, Brinton states:

My first months as an Altered Boy for the Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gave me a glimpse into the beautiful world of promulgating universal joy and expiating stigmatic guilt… The boy with the red Mohawk becomes the kinky Sister and no one bats an eyelash, fake or real. I’ll be documenting each step of my Sisterly journey and finding my own special place in the Order of queer nuns. I am Novice Sister Ray Dee O’Active and I am ready to bring a glow to my community.

Fox News reported that during his time as an officer for the group, he “regularly hosted group events including ‘bar ministry’ gatherings, drag brunches, White House protests and at least one ‘high heel race.’”

Brinton was also present at an explicit Easter Sunday event in San Francisco in 2019, where scantily clad men mimicked Christ’s crucifixion and poll-danced on a cross.

The @Dodgers support this anti-Catholic group. Their decision to reinvite the SPI was a decision to honor anti-Catholic hate. How do you feel about this? 👇 pic.twitter.com/MwvZOYSSrF — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) May 24, 2023

Brinton also made headlines when he was arrested in Maryland earlier this month as a “fugitive from justice” for stealing luggage valued over $3,670. Fox News reported that “Police later confirmed the arrest was related to a 2018 theft at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.” A lawyer representing a Tanzanian fashion designer had “said the theft was related to his client’s baggage that contained custom designs.”

