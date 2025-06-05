Biden’s former press secretary turns on ‘broken’ White House, Democrat Party in new book

Karine Jean-Pierre's new book charts 'the three weeks that led to Joe Biden abandoning his bid for a second term and her decision to become an Independent.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former Biden administration press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a tell-all book coming out about her time in the White House in which she makes the unexpected announcement that she is leaving the Democrat Party and appears to turn on a president she previously insisted was perfectly fit for office.

“Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines” purports to chart “the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision,” according to the publisher’s description. It adds that she “didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly.”

It is not yet clear exactly what “broken” aspects of the Biden administration Jean-Pierre intends to discuss, but they are widely expected to conflict with the picture she repeatedly painted as its top spokesperson, such as denying video evidence of President Joe Biden’s age-related mental infirmity as “cheap fakes.”

Whatever the revelations, her fellow Biden alums have wasted no time in attempting to brand her as an unreliable sellout. Axios spoke with “more than two dozen former Biden administration officials” (none willing to be named on the record). One called her “one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I’ve ever worked with,” who “had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers,” “didn’t know how to manage a team, didn’t know how to shape or deliver a message, and often created more problems than she solved.”

Another marveled at the “hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which … bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is, is as breathtaking as it is desperate … It’s difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab.”

“Today, Karine lost the only constituency that ever supported her — party-line Democrats,” a third quipped.

The Democrat Party’s problems run deeper than the internal dysfunction of a single presidency, however. Only 29% of Americans have a favorable view of Democrats, according to a SSRS poll commissioned in March by CNN, the lowest finding since the network began tracking it in 1992. Only 27% of respondents to an NBC News poll released around the same time had a favorable view of Democrats.

Exit polls show that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election primarily due to widespread discontent with the state of the economy and the southern U.S.-Mexico border under Biden, which former Vice President and eventual Democrat nominee Kamala Harris signaled her policies would not change.

Of particular note, exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

