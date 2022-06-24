Biden’s LGBT mandate for school lunches ‘violates basic human dignity’: Ohio attorney general

'I just can't get my mind around the idea that we're using hungry children as a human shield in a policy dispute between adults,' Dave Yost said.

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to spur LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

WASHINGTON, D.C (LifeSiteNews) — The attorney general of Ohio recently criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to take away funding for school lunches for low-income students if their schools do not embrace his LGBT agenda.

“I just can’t get my mind around the idea that we’re using hungry children as a human shield in a policy dispute between adults,” Attorney General Dave Yost said on Fox Business Thursday morning. He said it applies not just to public schools but also some private schools and daycare centers.

“We’re talking about taking food out of the mouths of hungry children,” Yost said. “Can’t we at least agree that using hunger as a weapon in a policy dispute is a bridge too far?”

The attorney general said this “violates basic human dignity.”

Ohio AG to Biden: Using hunger as a weapon in a policy dispute violates human decency | https://t.co/vUDjEMpwEV — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) June 24, 2022

Biden has proposed taking away subsidized meals for poor kids unless their schools agree to support gender-confused children in transitioning. Schools must “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation” or otherwise the institutions would lose their federal funding for lunch programs.

Tens of millions of students rely on the subsidized meals to eat every school year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

This could include allowing male students to use female locker rooms and punishing teachers who refuse to use someone’s “preferred pronouns,” for example.

It would also include requiring schools to allow gender-confused male students to compete in female sports

READ: State attorneys general argue Biden’s new LGBT school lunch rule is illegal

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Stop the grooming & sexualization of children in schools Show Petition Text 6389 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media. And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age. This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now. SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children. With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children. Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools. Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March. SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children. 76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students. Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.” Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom. It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people. SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action. Thank you for signing the petition today. More Information: Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews



**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“The Biden administration has actually proposed this as a good idea. It feels like some kind of perverse, new version of ‘Hunger Games,'” Yost said.

“To us funding for school lunches as a way to force this transgender issue, seems so wrongheaded,” host Maria Bartiromo remarked.

She asked Yost if he would sue the administration to stop this, noting he had sent a letter with other attorneys general to Biden.

The Ohio attorney general said he hopes the administration will “come to its senses” and not “weaponize food,” but if it does not, he said he and other attorneys general are open to legal action.

READ: DeSantis says Biden is ‘off his rocker’ for tying school lunch funding to transgender acceptance

The letter criticized the administration for misapplying the 2020 Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County, somehow finding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“[T]he Guidance is unlawful because the USDA has premised it on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County,” the attorneys general letter stated.

“We have long had a productive relationship with the federal government, managing various food and nutrition programs guided by the principles of cooperative federalism,” the signatories stated. “We would like to continue this cooperative relationship.

Share











