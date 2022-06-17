Biden’s new education council tries to cover up ‘anti-parent actions’: policy advocate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Education and parents rights activists blasted President Joe Biden’s new council on parental rights and families.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday the new “National Parents and Family Engagement Council.”
“Parents are a child’s first teachers, and there’s no one better equipped to work with schools and educators to identify what students need to recover,” stated Cardona, who has refused to say that schools should not hide children’s “gender transitions” from parents. “The National Parents and Families Engagement Council will serve as an important link between families, caregivers, education advocates and their school communities.”
Conservatives are skeptical because of the past history of Biden officials, including Secretary Cardona, targeting parents who expressed criticism of COVID policies, curriculum and book choices, and transgender bathroom rules. Cardona coordinated with several National School Boards Association (NSBA) leaders to draft a policy that likened education activists to domestic terrorists.
Attorney General Merrick Garland then used the letter from the NSBA to direct federal law enforcement and prosecutors to crack down on activists who came to school board meetings to criticize pornographic books or mask mandates. One federal prosecutor from Montana even took the cue from Garland and drafted a memo listing possible criminal charges that could be levied against parents and other activists.
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
**Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter**
Former NSBA CEO Chip Slaven at one time considered asking for military police to be deployed to some school districts where parents were particularly outspoken.
“This is a blatant attempt to cover-up the many anti-parent actions of this reckless department,” Mark Lloyd, policy director for the Alliance for Free Citizens wrote in an email. “They literally coordinated an attack on parents seeking to engage the school systems by labeling them as ‘domestic terrorists.’”
“We now know that the entire effort to smear and denigrate parents opposed to the radical gender ideology and the racist ‘critical race theory’ in their children’s schools was organized and directed by the Biden regime,” Lloyd wrote. “Now, they are desperate to divert attention away from their anti-parent, anti-family policies.”
“This is pure Soviet-style education,” Lloyd stated further. “Parents are becoming engaged across America. But the government doesn’t like what those millions of parents are saying. So they set up this ridiculous shell group to divert attention and spew their propaganda.”
He called the new council “an insult to those who have been attacked and demeaned by the professional indoctrination crew of the Biden Department of Education.”
Lloyd told LifeSiteNews in follow-up comments that the council “does not make up for Merrick Garland’s memo. If this is an attempt to repair the damage of that memo, it falls short.”
READ: Biden tells teachers that students are ‘like your’ children, not ‘somebody else’s,’ in the classroom
The best (funniest?) thing about this “parents council” is that it includes people who publicly defended the letter that called parents “domestic terrorists” and were vicious towards those who publicly called the letter out. https://t.co/ZUDtQKSW9j
— Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) June 14, 2022
“The best (funniest?) thing about this ‘parents council’ is that it includes people who publicly defended the letter that called parents ‘domestic terrorists’ and were vicious towards those who publicly called the letter out,” Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education (PDE), tweeted on Tuesday. She did not respond to a Twitter message on Wednesday.
“This is too little too late from this Administration, which has made abundantly clear through its actions that it views actual parental input as an inconvenience,” Nicole Neily, founder and president of Parents Defending Education, told The National Desk. “I would have hoped the Biden Administration would realize the importance of bringing many perspectives to the table – but I am not surprised that other voices are not welcome.”
Members include the National Parents Union, the National Parent Teacher Association, and National Action Network.