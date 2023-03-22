Biden’s press secretary repeats lie that abortion pill is ‘safe’ for women

(LifeSiteNews) — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently told reporters that there is “no question” the abortion pill is “safe” for women to use, contrary to research proving the opposite.

During a March 16 press briefing, a journalist asked the Biden administration’s spokesperson if her team was “planning for different contingencies” depending on the results of an ongoing court case over federal approval for the abortion pill.

The case, which began in Texas on March 15, involves a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) failed to diligently assess the risks of the drugs in order to further a political agenda. The judge hearing the case could reverse current regulations allowing at-home and mailed medication abortions and holds the potential to completely revoke the federal agency’s approval of the pills.

Mifepristone, when taken alongside misoprostol, acts as an abortifacient in early stages of pregnancy. The first drug prevents the hormone progesterone from reaching the developing baby and the second induces labor, ultimately resulting in a woman delivering her dead child.

As noted by a White House reporter on Thursday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk “seemed receptive to the argument that the pill is unsafe” during the first day of hearing arguments.

“This is about FDA’s authority to make its independent, evidence-based decision on drugs. This is what this is about,” Jean-Pierre said. “Decisions on what medication can be used in our country should not be determined in a court. They should be determined based on their safety, science, and the data.”

“And so, the bottom line is that mifepristone is safe, and there’s no question about that. We know that because it’s been around for two decades. It’s in more than 60 countries … it has been exhaustively shown to be safe, with real data on countless occasion[s], and it has been used in this country, again, for more than 20 years.”

Later in the same briefing, another reporter asked “what happens to disadvantaged women, particularly in the black and brown community, if this pill is abolished or not allowed in that state” as a result of the Texas case.

“We’ve been very clear that what is — what could potentially happen is unprecedented,” Jean-Pierre reiterated the Biden administration’s stance on the killing the unborn and putting women at risk. “We’re talking about a pill that’s been around for two decades … that is safe.”

She added that “this is something that … could be beneficial to women’s health” and that “disadvantaged women” would find removing FDA approval for the pills “devastating.”

Mifepristone was originally approved by the FDA in 2000 and required to be distributed by a supervising physician at authorized medical centers. Because the pill is used so early in pregnancy, precautions were in place to verify that a woman was no more than nine or 10 weeks into her pregnancy, that it was not a case of ectopic pregnancy, and that she wasn’t unwilfully taking the pill.

However, in 2021, the federal agency announced that in-person distribution requirements were being rescinded, allowing pharmacies to mail the deadly drugs to women with a prescription, further belittling the dangerous side effects of the pill.

Contrary to the White House’s claims, mifepristone has been proven to pose serious health risks for women, not to mention the fact that the drug kills human beings developing in their mothers’ wombs.

A 2021 study unveiled that since 2002, women who went to hospital emergency rooms after taking abortion pills increased over 500%. Results showed that mifepristone and misoprostol caused a “22% greater risk of ER visit for any reason” and a “53% greater risk of ER visit for an abortion-related reason” compared with risky surgical abortions.

Additionally, the research found that the number of women using the drugs has increased significantly, making up 4.4% of total abortions in 2002 and 34.1% by 2015.

Last February, a Canadian watchdog group reported numerous serious and life-threatening adverse reactions to the combined use of mifepristone and misoprostol, which the World Health Organization (WHO) refers to as the “gold standard” for medication abortion.

There were many reports of women who were hospitalized and who experienced the “very common side effects” of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, and fever. Severe hemorrhage and fainting were considered “common” reactions. Additionally, the group’s summary found a total of four life-threatening cases of sepsis among the 43 adverse reactions.

After the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade and amid pressure from the Biden administration to increase access to chemical abortion, pro-life doctors spoke out against the promotion of at-home abortions, citing the risks of mifepristone. The same group, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, is one of the medical organizations involved in the lawsuit seeking to revoke the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill.

New FDA regulations allow retail pharmacies like Walgreens to distribute abortion pills

Rite Aid becomes latest pharmacy to normalize dangerous abortion pill for American women

Abortion pills put 5 Ohio women in hospital, cause 125 serious complications in 16 months

