Biden’s press secretary says ‘trans community’ is ‘under attack’ just days after Christian school killings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Just days after a gender-confused woman shot and killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, U.S. President Joe Biden’s press secretary lamented to reporters that the “trans community” is “under attack right now.”

” … We’ve been very clear about these anti-LGBTQ bills that we’re seeing in state legislatures across the country, in particular these anti-trans bills, as they attack trans kids, as they attack trans parents, it is shameful and it is unacceptable,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday during a briefing, after she was asked by a journalist what the Biden administration thinks of the various bills being passed in different states to protect gender-confused children from medical mutilation.

“As you mentioned, tomorrow is ‘Trans Visibility Day,’ on a day that we should be lifting up our trans kids, our trans youth, and making sure that they feel seen, we’re seeing more and more of these hateful, hateful bills,” she added.

Continuing, Jean-Pierre said that “our hearts go out trans community, as they are under attack right now,” and that Biden “has their backs” and will “continue to fight for him.”

While the statement itself is similar to other statements made by the Biden White House, Jean-Pierre’s words were immediately slammed on Twitter as the country reels from the aftermath of Monday’s deadly shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville perpetrated by a 28-year-old gender-confused woman named Audrey Hale.

Kari Lake, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, had particularly strong words for Jean-Pierre while reiterating that the Nashville shooter’s alleged anti-Christian views were likely a motivating factor in her targeting Christian victims.

Disgusting. We should be sending our thoughts and prayers to the victims of this horrific tragedy. Six innocent people were targeted by a radical Progressive ideology simply because they were Christian. https://t.co/CWt6k7Yu0X — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

Marc Lotter, the chief communications officer at America First Policy Institute, also chimed in with his thoughts, writing:

DISGRACEFUL: It was children and staff at a CHRISTIAN SCHOOL that were under attack. https://t.co/eYsE2WQ0eM — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) March 30, 2023

Blaze TV host Auron MacIntyre likewise added:

I’m known for being pretty cynical and realist about the state of our political system but I have to say even I’m blown away by the naked evil of our ruling class https://t.co/vSrPUPptpM — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 30, 2023

Despite the shooting and killing of innocent schoolchildren, Jean-Pierre is not the only person to express her concern for the “trans” community in light of a variety of U.S. states passing bills to either protect gender-confused children from being mutilated or protect students from having to share restrooms with students of the opposite sex.

One pro-transgender group said the tragedy was “more complex” than people realize, as life for “transgender people” has been “made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation.”

Another group is still going ahead with its “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. this weekend, largely inspired by the popularity of pro-family legislation in Republican-held states.

Thus far, Alabama, Tennessee, South Dakota, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia have passed laws protecting children from “sex change” surgeries and hormonal injections.

