Biden’s woke proposed 2024 budget would fund veterans’ ‘sex changes’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s new 2024 budget plan, released on Thursday, places heavy emphasis on advancing the administration’s “equity and equality” programmes, proposing to funnel some of the $137.9 billion discretionary budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) towards “providing gender affirming care to the Nation’s veterans.”

According to the 184-page fiscal plan, the Biden administration “remains steadfast in its commitment to invest in opportunities for women and girls and support the needs of marginalized communities, including the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex community.”

“Reflective of that commitment,” the document continues, “the Budget requests more than $3 billion to advance gender equity and equality across a broad range of sectors.” The VA announced in 2021 that it was lifting a 20-year ban on funding surgeries and drug protocols for so-called “gender transitioning,” thereby permitting the use of taxpayer dollars to go towards the controversial programmes.

The new budget seeks to take advantage of the VA ruling on supposed transgender services, noting that, “In addition to ending the ban on transgender service, the Administration is committed to providing gender affirming care to the Nation’s veterans – and last year, the VA announced that it was extending survivor benefits to certain survivors of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex veterans.”

Despite pushing for transgender surgeries and drugs to be facilitated by taxpayer funds as “care,” new research into the use of cross-sex hormones, the results of which were published last month by the American College of Cardiology, shows that “people with gender dysphoria taking hormone replacements as part of gender affirmation therapy [sic] face a substantially increased risk of serious cardiac events, including stroke, heart attack and pulmonary embolism.”

The study, which included more than 21,000 people across the U.S. who are confused about their gender, found that of the 1,675 of those using cross-sex hormones, “overall results found hormone replacements were associated with higher rates of cardiac events, mostly related to dangerous blood clots.”

Additionally, for those who undergo surgery to remove their sex organs and/or create imitations of sex organs belonging to the opposite sex, the suicide rate is 20 times that of their peers between ten and 15 years after surgery, according to a 30-year-long follow-up program in Sweden.

Dr. Paul McHugh, distinguished service professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has said that owing to the impossibility of changing one’s sex, surgery often does not provide the long-term happiness that such individuals seek through altering their bodies.

Speaking on Thursday after the budget proposal was announced, Sen. Ted Cruz (R–TX) noted that “transgender” was mentioned eight times in the budget and “intersex, which I have no idea what that is,” was mentioned seven times. “Queer” was also mentioned seven times. Moreover, buzz words including “equity,” “climate,” and “environmental justice,” he said, were emphasized 63 times, 148 times, and 25 times respectively.

Meanwhile “things the American people care about” took a back seat, according to Cruz: “Inflation, only ten times. Fentanyl, twice. Border security, eight times. Police, four times. Law enforcement, nine times. Crime, 24 times, and gas prices, three times. They tell you who they are.”

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted in response to the $6.8 trillion proposal on Thursday, stating that it is “completely unserious.”

“He proposes trillions in new taxes that you and your family will pay directly or through higher costs. Mr. President: Washington has a spending problem, not a revenue problem,” he wrote.

