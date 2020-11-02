Biden’s rhetoric shows support for elites’ ‘Great Reset’ to usher in New World Order

ANALYSIS

November 02, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the rhetoric of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, including his formal campaign plans, close observers have noticed a clear alignment of the candidate with a radical international socialist plan called “The Great Reset.”

The “Great Reset” is a plan designed by globalist elites, gathering at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland once a year, which “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy.”

Transposing this computer analogy “to human activity,” LifeSiteNews’ Jeanne Smits observes, “a reset means a revolution: a deep transformation of all that is done, thought, or believed — making a clean break with the past.”

Justin Haskins of the Heartland Institute affirms this “reset” would “destroy the current capitalist system and replace it with progressive and modern socialist systems, with a special emphasis placed on eco-socialist policies like those contained in the Green New Deal.”

Other policy goals of this initiative include universal and centralized health care, “government-provided basic income programs,” enormous tax increases, and strangling regulations on business under the pretense of environmental necessity and racial equality.

In a recent open letter to President Donald Trump, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S. warns that “the whole world is being threatened by a global conspiracy against God and humanity… called the Great Reset.” These impositions, being designed by global elites, seek to “subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations.”

A repeated theme of Great Reset proponents is the occasion of the COVID-19 crisis as providing a “unique opportunity” to make all-encompassing changes to our entire way of life.

In the brief video below, founder and executive director of the WEF, Klaus Schwab announces June 3, 2020: “The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21stcentury. It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion, and equality. Now is the historical moment, the time, not only to fight the virus but to shape the system … for the post COVID era… In short, we need a great reset.”

Joe Biden’s Connection

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to agree. Breitbart’s Joel Pollak has chronicled Mr. Biden’s use of similar sweeping policy language since May, including his referring to the coronavirus phenomenon as an “incredible opportunity … to fundamentally transform the country,” and calling for “revolutionary, institutional changes” to the nation, involving an “end to the era of shareholder capitalism.”

As reported by Haskins, ending “the era of shareholder capitalism,” is “a major part of the Great Reset proposal that would alter how companies are evaluated, elevating social justice causes and climate change concerns over property rights.”

Indicating the rhetorical camouflaging of Marxist goals, Haskins writes, “Instead of worrying about profits, opponents of ‘shareholder capitalism’ argue companies should be forced to focus on ‘stakeholders,’ which is just another way of saying ‘the collective.’”

Other similarities are revealed when observing Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan which, Haskins describes, “comes straight from the Great Reset’s playbook,” and will even use the same terminology.

Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan promises to “launch a national effort aimed at creating the jobs we need to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure now and deliver an equitable clean energy future.” All of this, the plan proposes, is necessary “to meet the existential threat of climate change.”

In the same way, to cite just one example, an article published on the WEF website in July, titled “To build back better, we must reinvent capitalism. Here’s how,” proposes an identical view asserting, “The case for ‘green’ stimulus measures is clear: they are likely to deliver more jobs and higher (equitable) growth in the short-term, while reducing longer-term risks linked to climate change.”

The WEF column continues reaffirming the COVID crisis as an occasion for these radical changes: “A true recovery from COVID-19 will not be about putting things back together the way they were: we need to ‘build back better,’ to ‘reset,’ if we are to address the deep systemic vulnerabilities the pandemic has exposed.”

Haskins concludes that Biden’s “Build Back Better” initiatives, as supported by the Great Reset, equate to “the destruction of the modern energy industry,” are “wildly unrealistic,” and “would have a catastrophic impact on the economy.” The former vice president “is clearly taking his cues from the World Economic Forum and other supporters of the Great Reset,” he adds.

